Serbia's student-led coalition delays government formation, risking budget and gas supply deadlines as it seeks to balance EU alignment with Russian energy ties.

Officials in Belgrade have confirmed that Serbia's student-led political movement will likely not form a new government until the new year, creating a precarious political vacuum. This delay raises immediate risks that the country will fail to pass its 2027 budget on time and may lack a prime minister as it navigates critical deadlines for gas supply and energy infrastructure.

Government Delay Impacts Key Deadlines

Student-backed candidates secured a landslide victory in the October 25 parliamentary election, effectively ousting the populist administration of long-time leader Aleksandar Vucic. Despite this decisive mandate, the Student List has not yet nominated a prime minister or a full cabinet one month after taking office. Their official stance on several key domestic and foreign policies remains undefined, leaving three significant deadlines hanging in the balance before a new government is expected to take office.

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The first major deadline arrives on December 11, when a US Treasury license expires, allowing Serbia's only oil refiner to continue operations. The second is the December 20 cutoff for passing the national budget. The final and most contentious deadline is December 31, which marks the end of the current gas supply contract with Russia. Missing any of these deadlines could block new capital spending and leave the nation's winter gas supplies uncertain.

Oliver Toskovic, a parliamentary deputy for the Student List, stated that the movement possesses a "backbone" of a government and plans to reduce the number of ministries from the current 25. He told Belgrade's NIN weekly on Thursday that the goal is to avoid hastily appointing a government, preferring to carefully review every decision. Toskovic expressed hope that a government could be in place by the year's end, though he acknowledged the timeline is tight.

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Constitutional Timelines and Budget Risks

Parliament convened on November 17 and appointed Student List lawmaker Aleksandar Cupic as the speaker of the house. Cupic will also serve as the interim president until the presidential election scheduled for December 27. However, Jovo Bakic, the head of the Student List parliamentary faction, indicated that a full government would not be formed until the second half of December at the earliest.

Under the Serbian constitution, the Student List has until February 15 to form a government. Failure to meet this date would trigger the need for new parliamentary elections. If Parliament misses the December 20 cutoff for the 2027 budget, Serbia, a candidate for EU membership, will face three months of temporary financing starting January 1.

Bakic told Serbia's Masina portal this week that temporary financing is almost certain, even if a government is formed in December. Djordje Djukic, an economist and lecturer at Belgrade University, argued that moving to temporary financing carries less risk than rushing a budget. He suggested that explaining the delay to form a strong government is the lesser mistake compared to passing a flawed budget hastily.

Russian Gas and Energy Security Concerns

The gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom is especially contentious as Moscow seeks to maintain influence over Belgrade, its historic ally. Serbia relies on Russia for approximately 80% of its natural gas needs. The country purchases this gas at a discounted price through the TurkStream pipeline via Bulgaria, a arrangement that saves Serbia hundreds of millions of euros annually but exposes it to contract renewals and transit risks.

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Last year, Serbia joined the EU's joint gas-purchasing mechanism to diversify its energy sources. It also imports gas from Azerbaijan via the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector and plans to build a pipeline to North Macedonia to secure access to liquefied natural gas from Greece. However, talks between Serbia's state-run Srbijagas utility and Gazprom have not yet announced specific volumes or the duration of any new agreement.

Aleksandar Vulin, a former ally of Vucic and head of Srbijagas' supervisory board, told Russia's RT Balkan TV last week that he expects an extension of the gas arrangement past December 31. He described this potential extension as "cautious," noting that Moscow wants to see who forms the new Serbian government and what policies it will pursue before committing.

Future Energy and Political Landscape

Since the October election, leading figures in the Student List have stated that the movement will not impose sanctions on Russia and wishes to continue energy ties on favorable terms. Their priorities include fighting corruption and organized crime, implementing institutional reform, and aligning with the EU. They also maintain that Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, is an integral part of Serbia.

In the energy sector, Serbia's only refiner, NIS, is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom. Its US license, crucial for operations, runs until December 11. Hungarian oil company MOL is currently negotiating to buy the majority stake in NIS, but no deal is finalized. The outcome of these negotiations and the formation of the new government will likely determine Serbia's energy trajectory in 2027.