Serbian UN Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon as Tensions Escalate

A Serbian UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed by mortar fire in south Lebanon, amid ongoing ceasefire tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

A Serbian United Nations peacekeeper was killed on Thursday evening when mortar shells struck his position near the town of Marjayoun in southeastern Lebanon , marking the seventh peacekeeper death in the country since March.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that two other soldiers from El Salvador and Spain were wounded in the same attack. The deceased was identified as Sergeant Milovan Jovanovic of Serbia's 27th Mechanized Battalion. According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Jovanovic was married with two children and was serving his first peacekeeping mission. He would have turned 37 on Saturday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack, stating that such acts constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes. Dujarric reiterated that attacks on peacekeepers must cease immediately. The incident is under investigation, but preliminary assessments indicate the position was hit by indirect fire originating from north of the Litani River. This attack occurs amid heightened tensions along the Blue Line, the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel.

UNIFIL has been monitoring the area since 1978, with its mandate renewed annually by the UN Security Council. The latest escalation follows weeks of cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, raising fears of a broader conflict. Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia militant group backed by Iran, has been engaged in sporadic hostilities with Israel since the onset of war in Gaza.

In a separate development, Hezbollah rejected a newly proposed ceasefire on Thursday, while Israeli officials stated they would not withdraw troops from southern Lebanon. These statements undermine U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to mediate a halt to the fighting and establish a broader peace with Iran. UN Secretary-General Guterres recently wrote to Security Council members, stressing the need for a continued uniformed UN presence in Lebanon once the current UNIFIL mandate expires at the end of the year.

The killing of peacekeepers has drawn widespread condemnation. The European Union called for an immediate investigation and accountability, while Serbia declared a national day of mourning. The incident also highlights the precarious situation faced by UNIFIL personnel, who operate in a volatile environment often caught between armed groups and Israeli military operations. Peacekeepers have been targeted multiple times in recent months, with six others killed since March in similar indirect fire incidents.

The UN has urged all parties to respect the safety of peacekeepers and adhere to international law. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in southern Lebanon continues to deteriorate due to ongoing hostilities. Thousands of civilians have been displaced, and infrastructure has been severely damaged. The international community remains concerned that any further escalation could lead to a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel, drawing in regional powers.

The UNIFIL mission plays a crucial role in maintaining stability along the Blue Line, and its continued presence is considered vital for de-escalation efforts. However, the lack of progress towards a sustainable ceasefire and the increasing frequency of attacks on peacekeepers pose significant challenges to the mission's effectiveness. As investigations into Thursday's attack proceed, the UN has called for restraint and reiterated its commitment to supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether diplomatic efforts can prevent further violence. For now, the region mourns the loss of another peacekeeper and hopes that the international community will act decisively to uphold the principles of peace and security that UNIFIL represents





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