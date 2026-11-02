Singapore services firms expect better business conditions from October 2026 to March 2027

A SingStat survey of over 1,600 firms found a weighted 21 per cent upbeat on business conditions, with wholesale and retail trade most positive ahead of the year-end festive period.

Singapore service sector firms expect business conditions to be more favourable over the next six months, between October this year and March 2027. The Business Expectations survey for the services sector was released on Monday (Nov 2).

It found that a weighted 21 per cent of firms were upbeat about business conditions, while 6 per cent anticipated weaker conditions. This is an improvement of 2 per cent from the same poll conducted between June and July this year. The Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) polled over 1,600 firms which account for about 70 per cent of the operating revenue in their respective industries. The poll was conducted between September and October this year.

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Wholesale Trade And Finance Firms Show Optimism

Firms were asked to indicate their expectations of the business situation in the next six months as well as operating revenue and employment in the next three months. Among them, companies in wholesale trade and retail trade were most positive, followed by those in finance and insurance, transport and storage, and accommodation.

The wholesale trade industry, with a weighted balance of 23 per cent, expressed optimism on the back of strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related computing infrastructure, servers and data storage solutions. Meanwhile, supermarkets and retailers in the retail industry were similarly upbeat with Christmas and Chinese New Year festivities around the corner, anticipating stronger consumer spending during these periods.

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A net weighted balance of 16 per cent of service industries are expecting a positive operating revenue for the fourth quarter of the 2026 calendar year, a slight improvement from the 14 per cent last quarter. In particular, businesses in the wholesale and retail trade industries are most positive, expecting year-end festive spending to drive higher revenue.

Service Industries Expect Hiring Activities To Pick Up

Additionally, a weighted average of 11 per cent believe hiring activities will pick up, a slight improvement from the 10 per cent in the last poll. Among them, the retail trade and accommodation industries expect an increase in hiring during the year-end festive season to support the expected increase in operational activities over the year-end festivities.