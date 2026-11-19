Seven individuals and a cleaning company were charged on Nov 19 over alleged false declarations in work pass applications, with some foreign workers allegedly deployed to clean and handle baggage at Changi Airport.

Seven individuals and one cleaning services company were charged in court on Nov 19 over alleged offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. The charges involve false declarations in employment pass and training employment pass applications and providing false information to a Ministry of Manpower employment inspector.

The Ministry of Manpower said its investigations began in June last year following a report. The offences allegedly involved foreign workers being deployed for cleaning and baggage handling duties at Changi Airport. Ng Leong Huat, a director of cleaning services firm Double Huat, faces four charges over false declarations in employment pass applications and one charge of providing a false statement to a ministry employment inspector.

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Ng Leong Huat Charged With False Declarations

He allegedly made false declarations about the occupations of four foreign employees in their employment pass applications even though he had no intention of employing them in those declared roles. Ng allegedly supplied the workers to another company, which then deployed them to perform aircraft cleaning and baggage handling duties at Changi Airport.

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During investigations, he allegedly gave a false statement to the inspector, claiming another person had instructed him to set up the company to bring in foreigners and illegally deploy them as cleaners at Changi Airport. Re Sustainability Cleantech, a cleaning and facilities management company, was charged with making false salary declarations in the work pass applications of 20 foreign employees.

Nineteen of the 20 workers, who were employment pass and S Pass holders, were allegedly deployed to perform cleaning duties at Changi Airport. The company allegedly inflated fixed monthly salaries in the applications by including overtime payments. Six other individuals were charged with making false declarations in training employment pass applications to obtain work passes for foreigners.

Six Other Individuals Charged With False Declarations

They are Kumaran Kunasegaran, director of Visions Services and Vision Manpower Solutions, and Samson Muthupandian, also a director of Visions Services and Vision Manpower Solutions. The group also includes Arvind Loga Lokanathan, director of Shiny Spaces Service and a key appointment holder of Narpavi SG, Gouri Shanker Ayavoo, director of Atwell Services and SVK SG Services, Hameed Sulthan Nijam, director of Al Ahamed Delights Express, and Sivasupramanian Yuvaraj, an employment agent of Narpavi SG.

Training employment passes are intended for eligible foreign students or trainees from overseas offices or subsidiaries to undergo practical training in Singapore. Between February and April 2025, the ministry received multiple reports of suspected training employment pass abuse involving several companies. The six individuals were allegedly involved in making false declarations in training employment pass applications submitted through their respective companies.

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Companies Deceived Ministry On Worker Duties

The companies allegedly declared that the foreign employees were employed by overseas companies and brought to Singapore for training, when they had instead been recruited to perform cleaning, dishwashing and food packing duties in the food and beverage and other service sectors. The companies also allegedly declared that the workers would receive fixed monthly salaries of S$3,000, when they had no intention of paying the declared amounts. Instead, the workers received only S$1,300.

Kumaran and Samson each face 35 charges for making false salary declarations in training employment pass applications. Arvind faces 15 such charges, Gouri faces 28 and Mohideen faces 29, while Yuvaraj faces six amalgamated charges covering 107 instances. Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, making a false declaration in relation to a work pass application carries a fine of up to S$20,000, up to two years in jail, or both.

All employers and employment agencies are required to make accurate, complete and truthful declarations to the Controller of Work Passes in their work pass applications. Making false declarations is a serious offence as it undermines the integrity of the ministry work pass framework and may expose vulnerable workers to exploitation.