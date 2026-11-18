Seven suspects face charges in Singapore for casino cheating and theft between March and August, involving over $10,000 in stolen chips and winnings.

Seven men are set to be charged in Singapore on November 19 for a series of casino offences involving more than $10,000 in cheating and theft. The suspects, aged between 27 and 39, allegedly committed these crimes between March 12 and August 15, prompting immediate arrests by casino operators who spotted the illicit activities.

Specific Cheating Allegations and Methods

One pair of suspects, aged 30 and 31, allegedly collaborated from March 12 to 17 to trick dealers into paying out other patrons' winning wagers. The 31-year-old also stole chips from others, while the 30-year-old acted as a lookout. Both had independently claimed winnings belonging to other customers.

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In a separate incident between April 26 and May 14, a 27-year-old man deceived dealers by posing as the winner of other gamblers' bets on 25 occasions. He also attempted to obtain winnings on two other dates. He faces amalgamated counts of cheating by fraudulent representation.

Additional Theft and Misappropriation Charges

A 28-year-old suspect allegedly claimed $345 in others' winnings across three occasions and stole $295 worth of chips on nine separate dates between May 17 and May 31. He faces amalgamated charges for cheating and theft.

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Between June 5 and June 7, a 32-year-old man allegedly stole $250 in chips on 21 occasions and falsely claimed a $20 winning bet. He will be charged with amalgamated theft and cheating at play.

On August 9, a 31-year-old man placed late wagers twice, deceiving dealers into paying him $1,400 in chips. He faces three counts of cheating. Another suspect, aged 39, claimed other patrons' winning bets 13 times between August 9 and 15, collecting about $1,980 and attempting to claim an additional $200.

Regulatory Fines and Legal Consequences

Casino operators identified most of these offences and contacted police, leading to the immediate arrest of six suspects at the scene. Those convicted under the Casino Control Act face up to seven years in jail, a fine of up to $150,000, or both.

Separately, gambling regulator fines for non-compliance by Singapore Pools, Marina Bay Sands, and Resorts World Sentosa totaled $275,000. Police remain committed to keeping Singapore casinos free from criminal influence, stating that offenders will be dealt with firmly.