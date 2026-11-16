At least 17 killed in two separate shootings in South Africa

Nine people were killed in Jeffsville near Pretoria and eight in Sweetwaters outside Pietermaritzburg. Police have not established motives or made arrests.

At least 17 people were killed in two separate shootings in South Africa, police said Monday, November 16. The incidents occurred in the Pretoria and Pietermaritzburg regions and highlight the persistent lethal violence in the country.

In the first shooting, nine people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a shack in the informal settlement of Jeffsville near South Africa's capital, Pretoria. The victims consisted of six men and three women. The shooting reportedly took place on Sunday night and no arrests have been made. The bodies were found early on November 16, triggering an immediate police response to secure the area and begin identification procedures.

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Informal Settlement Shooting Near Pretoria

The location within an informal settlement suggests the incident may be tied to local community disputes or organized criminal activity. Police have not yet established a motive. In a separate event, police responded to reports of a shooting late on November 15 in a semi-rural area outside the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle riddled with bullets in the Sweetwaters area.

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Inside, they found eight men with multiple gunshot wounds who were certified dead at the scene. The victims had not been identified at the time of the police statement, and police said they had not yet identified suspects either. KwaZulu-Natal province police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda stated that it was too early to determine the specific motive for the Pietermaritzburg shootings.

Persistent High Murder Rates In South Africa

He noted that similar incidents have occurred previously, with motives ranging from stock theft and drugs-related activities to competition over minibus taxi routes. The motives for both shootings have not been established. South Africa continues to battle persistently high murder rates, with approximately sixty people killed on average each day according to police statistics. The country remains crime-weary as authorities struggle with daily violence linked to various criminal enterprises.

The recent deaths bring the national tally further into the spotlight, emphasizing the scale of the security challenges faced by law enforcement agencies. Several mass shootings linked to criminal gangs have occurred recently. In September, three gunmen barged into a small house in an impoverished neighborhood near the coastal city of Durban and opened fire on people attending a party, killing at least 11, including a pregnant woman.

Recent Mass Killings Linked To Criminal Gangs

In June, multiple shooters killed 12 people in a poor neighborhood in Johannesburg in an attack that police linked to criminal gangs. Two mass shootings two weeks apart in December last year killed 21 people. They were also carried out by multiple gunmen. The motives for these killings range widely, including the drugs trade, illegal mining operations, and competition over minibus taxi routes.

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Police are currently working to identify all seventeen victims and establish clear links between the two incidents. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities seek to bring those responsible for these lethal attacks to justice.