Severe Tropical Storm Jangmi Disrupts Japan, Causing Widespread Power Outages and Travel Chaos

Severe Tropical Storm Jangmi has battered southwestern Japan, prompting evacuations, causing power outages for over 47,000 households, grounding hundreds of flights, and injuring nine people. The storm, downgraded from a typhoon, continues to move northward with warnings of high waves, landslides, and flooding, affecting major cities and transportation networks.

A severe tropical storm, Jangmi, battered southwestern Japan on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, causing significant disruptions across the region. The storm, which had been downgraded from a typhoon, initially struck the subtropical island of Okinawa on Monday before moving northward toward the mainland.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings about dangerous high waves, potential landslides, and widespread flooding as the system advanced. In response to the threat, authorities ordered the evacuation of Miyazaki city on the island of Kyushu, affecting its entire population of approximately 390,000 residents. The storm's powerful winds and torrential rains led to extensive damage, including the felling of large trees and structural impacts reported through local media visuals.

By Tuesday morning, the storm had left about 17,000 households without electricity on Okinawa and more than 30,000 in the southwestern Kagoshima region, totaling over 47,000 affected homes. Public broadcaster NHK reported that nine individuals sustained injuries due to the storm's hazards, such as flying debris hitting vehicles and people being knocked over by strong gusts.

Government spokesperson Kihara emphasized the ongoing risks, warning that public transportation in Tokyo and nearby urban centers could face disruptions as Jangmi continues its northward trajectory. He urged residents in vulnerable areas to closely monitor evacuation orders from local municipalities and to prioritize early relocation for safety. The storm's impact on transportation has been severe. Japan's two largest airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, collectively cancelled around 600 flights scheduled from Monday through Wednesday.

These cancellations affected routes across the region, with Haneda Airport in Tokyo displaying numerous cancelled flights, including those to Okinawa. The widespread aviation shutdown reflects the precautionary measures taken to ensure passenger safety amid the hazardous weather conditions. The combination of power outages, travel interruptions, and evacuation orders underscores the significant disruption caused by Tropical Storm Jangmi as it progresses through southwestern Japan, with officials maintaining high alert for further developments





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Tropical Storm Jangmi Japan Evacuation Power Outage Flight Cancellations Typhoon Okinawa Kyushu Weather Disruption Japan Meteorological Agency

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