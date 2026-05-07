Severe Turbulence on Singapore Airlines Flight Leads to Fatality, Injuries, and Lawsuits

A Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore experienced extreme turbulence, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Three passengers have filed lawsuits, while investigations reveal no aircraft faults. The airline has offered compensation, though it is described as partial. Unrelated incidents involving political controversy and a traffic violation are also noted.

The Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, which departed from London Heathrow and was en route to Singapore, encountered severe turbulence at an altitude of 37,000 feet after more than 10 hours in the air.

The incident resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries among the 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board. The turbulence caused the aircraft to drop abruptly by 178 feet in less than five seconds and by 6,000 feet over the course of five minutes. The plane subsequently made an emergency landing in Bangkok, where 104 passengers and crew were hospitalized, with 20 requiring surgery or intensive care.

Three passengers, Bradley Richards, Benjamin Read, and Alison Read, have filed personal injury compensation lawsuits in the United Kingdom, represented by Keystone Law. The family of 73-year-old Geoff Kitchen, who died from a suspected heart attack following the turbulence, is not part of the lawsuit. Mr. Richards, a 31-year-old telecoms engineer, suffered a head laceration requiring 20 stitches, multiple spinal fractures, and a spinal epidural hematoma, injuries that may end his career.

Mr. Read sustained neck injuries, while his wife, Ms. Read, experienced a concussion that led to a seizure. Their two-year-old son was unharmed. Preliminary findings from the investigation, conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore with input from the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch and the US National Transportation Safety Board, indicate no aircraft maintenance faults.

Singapore Airlines has provided full fare refunds to all passengers and offered $10,000 to those with minor injuries and $25,000 as advance payments for more serious cases, though these are described as partial payments. Meanwhile, unrelated to the aviation incident, former Malaysian finance minister Lim Guan Eng sparked controversy by criticizing Umno, calling the party unreliable in its alliance with his party DAP and Anwar Ibrahim's PKR.

Additionally, a separate incident in Bukit Panjang involved a van running a red light and nearly striking a pedestrian in front of a traffic police officer and a red-light camera, captured in a widely shared Facebook video





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Singapore Airlines Flight Turbulence Aviation Safety Personal Injury Lawsuits Traffic Violation

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