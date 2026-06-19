Sexual Harassment in Chinese Showbiz: Screenwriters Speak Out After Actor Deaths

Following the deaths of actors Yu Menglong and Jin Ze, screenwriters Wang Hailin and Cherry Yoko share alarming anecdotes about sexual harassment and abuse in China's entertainment industry, sparking public outrage and calls for investigation.

The recent deaths of Chinese actors Yu Menglong and Jin Ze have ignited a conversation about the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

On June 13, Jin Ze's ex-girlfriend released unverified screenshots of their alleged chat logs, suggesting that he had previously faced unwanted sexual advances. This revelation prompted screenwriter Wang Hailin, who has over 20 years of experience in the industry, to share his observations on Weibo. On June 15, the 55-year-old writer stated, 'I have said it before, since 10 years ago, handsome young actors have been in a dangerous place with wolves lurking all around them.

I know of a few sad stories, though they probably account for less than one percent of what actually happens in reality.

' His post sparked outrage among netizens, who questioned the poor ethics of modern society and the horrors of 'unwritten rules' that govern showbiz. Some also urged authorities to investigate the injustices committed against actors. When Hailin expressed pity for the actors, one netizen responded, 'Do you think the suffering they endured is worth the 2.08 million yuan (S$397,000) they earn a week?

' Hailin's credits include The Eloquent Ji Xiaolan Season 4 and the film Agreed Not to Separate. Taiwanese screenwriter Cherry Yoko, who has worked with prominent Chinese entertainment companies, also attested to the prevalence of sexual harassment through her own personal encounters. On Threads, she recounted a meeting with a renowned star who bragged about sleeping with every female celebrity featured in a magazine on the table.

'His expression was so calm as if he was simply telling me he had just finished a meal. I had to swallow my shock and nod and smile as if nothing was wrong, though god knows I was on the verge of crying from shock. What world was I in?

' Yoko wrote. Even more disturbing, the director accompanying her later revealed that he too had slept with those same celebrities before the star did, and that the star was unaware. Yoko also claimed to have received forwarded explicit videos, which made her feel awkward. Referring to Yu Menglong and Jin Ze as 'victims,' she noted that perpetrators might still be relishing the attacks from evidence they have kept while investigations are ongoing.

The discussion has fueled widespread concern about the safety of actors in the Chinese entertainment industry. Fans suspect that Jin Ze's death could be linked to a feud with his management company or his rejection of unwanted sexual advances. Netizens have expressed their sentiments regarding Yoko's claims, with one user who also works in showbiz agreeing that they had seen 'many incredibly unpleasant and disgusting things.

' When questioned about the authenticity of her claims, Yoko defended her stance, declaring herself as 'one of the very few people in China who simultaneously works as a writer, screenwriter, blockbuster special effects producer, film company executive' while investing in events with 'popular Korean stars. ' She continued, 'I am not a celebrity, but my experience in this industry is so extensive that I sometimes forget that I have been doing all this work.

I do not need anyone to believe me - the perpetrators are not the main point. It is that these things keep happening, and it is not one single person, but the entire entertainment industry.

' The ongoing revelations highlight a systemic problem that demands attention and reform





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sexual Harassment Chinese Entertainment Actor Deaths Unwritten Rules Showbiz Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hit Chinese film Dear You to open in Singapore with Mandarin-dubbed screeningsThe Chinese film, which was filmed almost entirely in the Teochew dialect, has become a box office success in China, grossing over 1.7 billion yuan (S$322 million).

Read more »

Commentary: Anthropic’s retreat is a win for Chinese open-source AICheaper AI was already a major selling point for Chinese labs, and now they can add that they’re more reliable, says Catherine Thorbecke for Bloomberg Opinion.

Read more »

Kenya Bars Taiwan Delegates from Ocean Conference Under Chinese PressureTaiwan's government has accused Kenya of barring its delegates from attending an international conference on oceans in the east African country under pressure from China. Visas issued to Taiwanese scientists were revoked at the last minute, and some participants had their passports and phones confiscated for more than 20 hours.

Read more »

Malaysian Tourists Mock Chinese Locals in Viral Videos, Sparking OutrageVideos of Malaysian tourists in China making derogatory remarks about local personal hygiene and public behavior have gone viral, sparking condemnation from netizens, especially Malaysians. The original uploader has deleted the clips and issued a statement.

Read more »