Sexual Violence in Gaza War: Survivors Describe Systematic Abuse

The report highlights the systematic use of sexual violence by Hamas militants during the Oct 7 2023 attacks. It documents 13 patterns of violence and draws on testimonies from over 400 victims.

Sexual violence was systematic, widespread, and integral to the Oct 7 2023 attacks and their aftermath, a new report by an Israeli nonprofit has found.

The report documents 13 patterns of violence, including gang rape, sexual torture, and forced nudity. Hamas militants used sexual violence as a tactic to inflict terror on victims and hostages. The findings were drawn from testimonies and visual analysis of over 400 victims. Israeli politics and the international community have politicized sexual violence during and after the war in Gaza, with each side trying to discredit the other's accusations.

The report also details the treatment of hostages and victims in Israeli prisons, including sexual violence and torture





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