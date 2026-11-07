SG Enable Future Care Planning Guide for Disabled Children

Ron Chiam shares how SG Enable and Future Care Planning help families prepare financial and housing plans for children with disabilities, starting with Special Needs Trusts.

When Ron Chiam's youngest son, Adriel, was born in 2022 with Down syndrome, the family of five faced urgent questions about their children's long-term future. Adriel, who has a nine-year-old brother Aldric also with Down syndrome and a seven-year-old sister named Amber, requires significant daily assistance. The parents needed a clear roadmap for when their sons age out of the special education system at eighteen.

Chiam's Journey With SG Enable Support

Ron Chiam, a thirty-six-year-old multimedia executive, partnered with SG Enable to navigate these complex life transitions. He began meetings with case manager Yu Qingling, a forty-year-old professional, to address immediate financial concerns before expanding into housing and caregiving logistics. This structured dialogue provided the Chiam family with a tangible sense of direction during a period of uncertainty.

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The couple initially worried about affording the monthly medical and educational costs for their sons, which range from two thousand to three thousand dollars. By working with the Future Care Planning Resource Centre, they shifted their focus from immediate survival to sustainable long-term stability. This professional guidance helped them realize that comprehensive planning was both necessary and achievable.

Implementing Special Needs Trusts

A primary step in the Chiams' new strategy was establishing a Special Needs Trust account, a legal vehicle designed to hold assets for individuals with disabilities. This arrangement ensures financial support continues even if the primary caregivers are no longer present. Initially, the parents doubted their ability to fund this trust adequately given their full-time work commitments.

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Case manager Yu Qingling introduced them to the Gift Of A Lifetime Plus, commonly known as the GOAL+ scheme, to bridge this financial gap. Eligible families can open a trust with five thousand dollars provided by the Community Chest, the fundraising arm of the National Council of Social Service. The government matches additional deposits up to ten thousand dollars over a five-year period.

The GOAL+ scheme is active from April first, twenty-twenty-six, to March thirty-first, twenty-thirty-one. Chiam noted that this specific financial tool dramatically improved their ability to shape their financial future. He described the relief provided by these structured arrangements as substantial, allowing the family to breathe easier regarding their sons' economic security.

Government Mandate and Implementation

These personal efforts align with broader national strategies recommended in a report on supporting persons with disabilities across life stages. The report suggested introducing Future Care Planning support in October twenty-twenty-six, building upon existing Individual Transition Plans in special education schools.

Consequently, the Ministry of Social and Family Development and SG Enable will implement Future Care Planning across adult disability services starting in twenty-twenty-seven. This systemic change aims to standardize support and ensure that families receive consistent guidance as their loved ones transition into adulthood.

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Comprehensive Care and Community Roles

Yu Qingling emphasizes that early planning prevents crisis-driven decisions that often limit options and increase stress. She advocates for involving the individuals with disabilities in care conversations, noting that personal preferences for housing may differ from caregiver assumptions. Professional care hostels are not always the preferred outcome for the individuals themselves.

The Chiam family has also integrated their seven-year-old daughter Amber and a family godfather into the planning process. These individuals will eventually assist SG Enable in making decisions regarding the boys' living arrangements and financial oversight. This inclusive approach ensures a robust support network remains in place for the future.