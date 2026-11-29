National tennis player Shaheed Alam hosted a charity event on November 29 that raised $47,000 for the Singapore Association for the Deaf, promoting sign language and inclusion.

National tennis player Shaheed Alam successfully concluded his latest charity initiative on November 29, raising approximately $47,000 for the Singapore Association for the Deaf. The event, held at the Winchester Tennis Arena, served as a dual-purpose platform for fundraising and significantly elevating public awareness regarding deaf, deaf-blind, and hard-of-hearing communities in Singapore. This outcome marks a substantial milestone for his ongoing efforts to integrate sports with social advocacy.

The initiative was titled ADVANTAGE: SIGN and functioned as the centerpiece of Project Love-All, a community program founded by Alam. The structure of the event combined an Under-10 doubles tennis competition with a One-Point Slam challenge, specifically designed to engage children aged ten and under alongside their families. These activities were carefully curated to break down communication barriers and encourage participants to view differences through a lens of kindness and understanding rather than isolation.

Also read World Tennis CEO Ross Hutchins Praises Davis Cup Format as Winning Formula

The Mechanism Behind Project Love-All

Alam explained that the nomenclature ADVANTAGE: SIGN draws directly from tennis terminology, where an advantage brings a player one point closer to winning after a deuce. He expanded this concept to represent a broader societal shift, aiming to give sign language the advantage by fostering greater awareness. The core mechanism involves using the universal language of sport to facilitate connections that extend far beyond the tennis court, thereby inspiring young participants to embrace diversity from an early age.

The event featured specific interactive elements such as sign language activities and youth games that allowed attendees to learn Singapore Sign Language directly. By integrating these educational components with athletic competition, the program ensured that the experience was not merely recreational but also instructional. This approach allows families to gain a tangible understanding of the deaf community, transforming abstract concepts of inclusion into practical, communicable skills for both children and adults.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Official Support

The gathering was attended by Dr. Syed Harun Alhabsyi, who served as the guest of honour for the occasion. Dr. Harun holds the position of senior parliamentary secretary for both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of National Development. His presence underscored the government's support for inclusive community programs. Furthermore, Dr. Harun serves as a member of the inter-ministry Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities, linking the event to broader national policy discussions on disability support.

Shaheed Alam emphasized that his personal history with tennis has made this initiative deeply meaningful to him. He stated that Project Love-All provides a unique opportunity to use his sport to give back in a significant way. Alam articulated that the primary goal for this year extended beyond financial fundraising. He aimed to encourage children to understand and embrace differences early in life, demonstrating that simple gestures like learning a few signs can have a profound impact on bringing people together.

Historical Context and Future Impact

This year's success builds upon the foundation laid during the inaugural Project Love-All drive in 2020. That initial effort successfully raised $7,500, which was donated to ItsRainingRaincoats, a charity dedicated to the welfare and community integration of migrant workers in Singapore. The 2020 funds specifically provided meals for 880 migrant workers during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period, highlighting Alam's consistent commitment to supporting vulnerable demographics across different sectors of society.

The financial proceeds from the November 29 event are directed entirely to the Singapore Association for the Deaf. Supporters who wish to continue contributing to the cause can make donations through the official giving.sg portal. The long-term impact of this initiative is expected to manifest in increased societal inclusion and improved communication accessibility for the deaf community. By establishing a recurring framework for awareness and fundraising, Alam and his partners are creating a sustainable model for social change through sports.