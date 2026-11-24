Shanghai party chief and Politburo member Chen Jining is under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, the fourth Politburo member probed since 2025. He is the first serving Shanghai boss investigated since Chen Liangyu in 2006.

Shanghai party chief Chen Jining, a member of the Communist Party Politburo, is under investigation, China state-run Xinhua news agency said on Nov 24. He is being probed for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, a common euphemism for corruption.

Chen is the first serving Shanghai boss to be placed under investigation since Chen Liangyu in 2006. The probe marks the fourth member of the top leadership body to be investigated since 2025. Before the unexpected announcement of the Chen probe, three Politburo members from the 24-member body formed in 2022 had already been purged. They are He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui.

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Xi Jinping Anti-Graft Campaign Escalates

The investigation of Chen marks a further escalation in President Xi Jinping widening anti-graft campaign. The campaign has thinned the party senior leadership ranks and depleted the military top command. Chen, 62, had an unusual rise through China official ranks. An environmental scientist by training, he earned a doctorate from Imperial College London and rose through China elite Tsinghua University to become its president.

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He entered government as China environmental protection minister before becoming mayor of Beijing. He joined the Politburo in 2022 and was named party secretary of Shanghai, China financial hub. Xinhua announced the probe on Nov 24 without providing further details. The phrase suspected severe violations of discipline and laws is routinely used by Chinese authorities to describe corruption allegations.

The announcement deepens Xi anti-graft campaign, which has already removed multiple senior figures from the party and military. Chen is the latest high-profile target in a widening sweep that has reshaped the top leadership. His background as a trained environmental scientist and former university president set him apart from many other officials. He studied at Imperial College London and later led Tsinghua University before entering government.

As environmental protection minister, he oversaw national environmental policy. He then served as mayor of Beijing before joining the Politburo in 2022 and taking charge of Shanghai. The investigation of Chen is the fourth involving a Politburo member since 2025. The 24-member Politburo was formed in 2022.

Other Politburo Members Purged

Three other members from that body had already been purged before the Chen probe. The anti-graft campaign has thinned the party senior leadership ranks and depleted the military top command. Xi has intensified the campaign in recent years, targeting both civilian and military officials. Chen was named party secretary of Shanghai, China financial hub, after joining the Politburo.

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He is 62 years old. The probe was announced by Xinhua on Nov 24. Chen Liangyu was the last serving Shanghai boss to be investigated, in 2006. Chen Jining is the first since then to face such a probe while in office.

The announcement was unexpected. It came after three other Politburo members from the 2022 body had already been removed. Their names are He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui. The investigation is part of a broader anti-graft drive that has escalated under Xi.

Chen Jining Career Path Details

The campaign has affected the highest levels of the party and the military. Chen rise through the ranks included leading Tsinghua University, serving as environmental protection minister, and being mayor of Beijing. He joined the Politburo in 2022 and was then appointed to lead Shanghai. Xinhua said Chen is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws.

The phrase is a common euphemism for corruption. No further details were provided in the announcement.