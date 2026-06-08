Shanghai's Yang's Dumpling Opens First Singapore Outlet at Bugis Junction to Enthusiastic Crowds

The opening of Shanghai's famous Yang's Dumpling at Bugis Junction in Singapore drew large crowds on June 6, marking the chain's expansion into Southeast Asia. With over 400 outlets worldwide since its 1994 inception, the diner is renowned for its pan-fried buns. Excitement had been building online since March, with Singaporean diners eager to taste the signature item, described as a chewy, broth-filled Shanghai-style bun. Early visitors confirmed the authentic flavor, comparing it favorably to the original Shanghai experience.

Shanghai's famous Yang's Dumpling saw crowds on its opening day at Bugis Junction . Yang's Dumpling , Shanghai's famousThe opening of its outlet at Bugis Junction on Saturday (June 6) drew long queues, local media reported.

, the chain has built a strong following in China since it first opened in 1994 and currently has over 400 outlets worldwide. Diners expressed excitement for the Singapore outlet's opening since netizens started sharing teaser photos on Chinese media platform Xiaohongshu in March. One wrote: "I've been missing their pan-fried buns since returning from my Shanghai trip," while another commented: "I'm so excited! I hope the queue won't be too long".

While Yang's Dumpling's menu offers a variety of dishes, ranging from mains such as the Spicy Eggplant and Minced Pork Noodle ($8.90) and soups such as the Duck Vermicelli Soup ($9.90), the most popular item is its signaturehttps://www.instagram.com/p/DZOqjRKJfkB/ Some Singapore diners who have tried the dish at Yang's Dumpling's outlets in China also shared their thoughts online - with one saying that it tasted "just as good as the ones in Shanghai". The "dumplings" in Yuan's Dumpling refers to, a Shanghai-style pan-fried bun filled with pork and broth, known for its chewy texture.

(steamed soup dumplings) or other Cantonese-style dumplings offered at Yuen Kee Dumpling - another popular Chinese chain which opened in Singapore in 2024





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Yang's Dumpling Singapore Opening Bugis Junction Pan-Fried Buns Shanghai Cuisine

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