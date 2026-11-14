Shanghai Traffic Officer Xu Yichao Praises English Enforcement for Thai Tourists

Shanghai traffic police officer Xu Yichao gains viral acclaim for enforcing e-bike laws with Thai tourists using fluent English, reflecting the city's commitment to bilingual and strict law enforcement.

Shanghai traffic police officer Xu Yichao has garnered widespread acclaim for his professional handling of a traffic violation involving two tourists from Thailand, demonstrating the city's growing emphasis on bilingual law enforcement capabilities. The incident, which took place on the evening of Nov 5, 2026, at a busy intersection in the Jing'an district, went viral on Chinese social media platforms for Xu's courteous manner and fluent English skills during the enforcement process.

The encounter began around 10pm when Xu Yichao, a 2003-born officer with the Jing'an district traffic police, observed a woman riding an electric bicycle with an adult passenger seated behind her. This action constituted a direct violation of Shanghai's non-motor vehicle regulations, which strictly prohibit cyclists from carrying passengers over the age of 12. Upon stopping the vehicle, Xu immediately identified himself and noticed that the pair were foreign visitors who did not speak Chinese, prompting him to switch instantly to English to conduct the procedure.

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Fluent English Enforcement Procedure

Once Xu confirmed the tourists were from Thailand and communicated in English, he proceeded to explain the local traffic rules and provide on-the-spot safety education in their native language of communication. He recalled that he noticed their proficiency in English moments after stopping the vehicle, allowing him to conduct the entire enforcement procedure fluently without language barriers. This approach ensured that the tourists fully understood why their actions were illegal and how they could comply with local laws moving forward.

Because this was a first-time offence that caused minimal harm and was promptly corrected upon explanation, Xu issued a written warning rather than a fine, in accordance with the Administrative Penalty Law and local regulations governing non-motor vehicles. The decision reflects a balance between strict adherence to traffic codes and educational outreach, aiming to inform international visitors rather than solely penalize them for ignorance of local statutes.

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Police Academy Training and Standards

Xu Yichao attributes his linguistic proficiency to a combination of early personal interest and rigorous professional training rather than study abroad experiences. A Shanghai native born in 2003, he stated that he has never studied overseas but developed an interest in English from a young age through foreign films and television series. This foundational passion was further solidified during his time at the police academy, where he completed compulsory English courses specialized in public security, criminal justice, and traffic enforcement scenarios.

After joining the Jing'an branch, Xu received additional targeted training specifically designed for handling cases involving foreigners. His detachment conducts regular training sessions to sharpen the bilingual enforcement skills of front-line officers, ensuring that every team member can handle routine violations effectively. Tang, a colleague in the unit, confirmed that virtually everyone on the squad can manage enforcement in English, a necessary skill given the frequent interactions with international visitors on their patrol routes.

Shanghai Tourism Growth and Policy Impact

This incident highlights Shanghai's broader strategic effort to integrate strict law enforcement with accessible public services as inbound tourism surges. The city welcomed 5.31 million overseas visitors in the first half of 2026, marking a 27.82 percent year-on-year increase. The top five source markets for these visitors were South Korea, Russia, the United States, Thailand, and Malaysia, indicating a diverse international clientele that requires multilingual support.

Data from the first eight months of 2026 shows that inbound arrivals reached nearly 7.06 million, an increase of 27.8 percent from the same period in 2025. Li Xiaochun, an official with the traffic police corps of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, explained that the goal is to integrate standardized enforcement with public legal education. This approach aims to demonstrate both the authority and the warmth of the law, ensuring that visitors feel welcomed while understanding that traffic rules apply equally to everyone.

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Future Outreach and Public Awareness

While Xu Yichao described the specific encounter as routine, noting that his detachment handles hundreds of violations daily, he recognized the broader impact of the viral video. He expressed hope that the footage would serve as meaningful public outreach, raising awareness of Shanghai's traffic laws among international visitors. The video's reception on social media, characterized by praise for his professionalism and politeness, underscores a positive shift in how law enforcement interacts with tourists in major global cities.

As Shanghai continues to position itself as a premier global destination, the ability of officers like Xu Yichao to enforce regulations clearly and respectfully across language barriers becomes increasingly vital. The city's police force, now largely staffed by officers born in the 2000s, is adapting to these demands through continuous training and standardized procedures. This evolution ensures that the principles of law observance and strict enforcement are maintained, regardless of a visitor's nationality or linguistic background.