Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 to Address Regional Security Challenges

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore will convene defence leaders from May 29 to 31, focusing on the Iran conflict, US commitments in Asia, and Taiwan tensions. Key speakers include Vietnam's President To Lam, Timor-Leste's President Ramos-Horta, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing.

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), Asia's premier defence and security forum, will convene from May 29 to 31 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore. This year's agenda is expected to be dominated by pressing geopolitical flashpoints, including the ongoing conflict in Iran , strained US security commitments in the Asia-Pacific, and escalating tensions over Taiwan .

The gathering will bring together defence ministers, military chiefs, and security experts from across the region to debate the most urgent challenges to stability. Vietnam's President To Lam is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on the evening of May 29, marking his first major international speech on his country's foreign policy since assuming office. His address is anticipated to outline Vietnam's strategic posture amid great power competition and its approach to multilateral security frameworks.

The following day, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta will deliver a special address, offering perspectives from a smaller state navigating regional dynamics. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will deliver plenary remarks on May 30, focusing on what the Department of War describes as a forward-looking, common-sense approach to safeguarding American interests in the Asia-Pacific. Hegseth is expected to reaffirm US commitments to allies while emphasizing burden-sharing and practical cooperation.

Singapore's Ministry of Defence noted in a May 28 news release that other notable attendees include Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, highlighting the dialogue's expanding global reach. Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing will speak on May 31 during a plenary session titled Evolving Security Partnerships in a Fragmenting World. His address will likely delve into how nations can build resilient alliances amid shifting geopolitical alignments and growing mistrust between major powers.

Chan will also host visiting defence ministers for roundtable discussions over the weekend, providing a platform for candid exchanges on regional hot spots. Additionally, he will preside over a breakfast meeting with defence ministers from the Five Power Defence Arrangement (FPDA), a longstanding multilateral grouping comprising Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Chan and his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro Jr, will co-host a separate breakfast meeting with ASEAN defence ministers to discuss collective security priorities.

Beyond the formal sessions, Chan is slated to hold bilateral meetings with ministers and senior officials from various countries, underscoring Singapore's role as a neutral convenor. The three-day summit will also feature numerous sideline discussions on emerging threats such as cyber warfare, maritime security, and supply chain vulnerabilities. The Shangri-La Dialogue, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, has become an essential fixture in the regional security calendar since its inception in 2002.

This year's edition comes at a time of heightened uncertainty, with the war in Iran straining global alliances, the US reassessing its force posture in Asia, and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait becoming increasingly fragile. Delegates will grapple with how to manage these crises without triggering a broader conflagration. The presence of senior leaders from both established powers and smaller nations reflects the importance of inclusive dialogue in maintaining stability.

The dialogue also offers an opportunity for Track 1.5 diplomacy, where official representatives and academics can explore creative solutions. As the world watches, the outcomes of this year's SLD could shape defence policies and strategic alignments for years to come





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shangri-La Dialogue Asia-Pacific Security Taiwan Iran US Commitments

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beijing to Send Delegation to Shangri-La Dialogue Without Defence MinisterChina will send a delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defence University to this year's Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, marking the second straight year Beijing has opted not to dispatch its defence minister to Asia's top security summit.

Read more »

US Defense Secretary Hegseth to Attend Shangri-La Dialogue Amid China's AbsencePete Hegseth's Singapore visit and participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue are examined, alongside China's non-attendance and the US rebranding of its Defense Department. The article details Hegseth's military and media background and the summit's significance for Indo-Pacific security talks.

Read more »

Singapore Police Force Warns Motorists of Tighter Security Checks and Road RestrictionsThe Singapore Police Force has warned motorists to expect tighter security checks, road restrictions and heavier traffic near Shangri-La Singapore from May 28 to 31 during the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.

Read more »

Asian Security in the Spotlight: The Upcoming Shangri-La DialogueThe annual Shangri-La Dialogue, a platform for defense officials and academics to discuss Asian security issues, is set to take place in Singapore. This year's event comes amidst significant global events and will provide an opportunity for candid exchanges and the pursuit of interests by smaller states.

Read more »