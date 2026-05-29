Shangri-La Dialogue Opens in Singapore; Vietnamese President Delivers Keynote

The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense summit, opened in Singapore with Vietnamese President To Lam delivering the keynote address, his first major international foreign policy speech since taking office. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to open the first plenary session on Saturday, outlining the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy. The summit gathers defense ministers and officials from across the region to discuss pressing security issues including maritime disputes, nuclear threats, and cybersecurity.

The Shangri-La Dialogue , Asia's premier defense summit , officially opened in Singapore on Friday, drawing ministers and top defense officials from across the region and beyond.

The annual gathering, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), serves as a critical platform for discussing pressing security issues and sharing policy responses in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. This year's edition takes place against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the South China Sea, ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and evolving threats from terrorism and cyberattacks. Delegates are expected to engage in robust debates on maritime security, nuclear non-proliferation, and the future of regional alliances.

The dialogue's first day featured a keynote address by Vietnamese President To Lam, marking his first major international speech on foreign policy since assuming office in April. Lam's remarks underscored Vietnam's commitment to a rules-based order, multilateralism, and peaceful resolution of disputes, while also highlighting Hanoi's growing role in Southeast Asian security architecture.

He called for greater cooperation among nations to address common challenges such as climate change and transnational crime, and emphasized the importance of ASEAN centrality in shaping regional stability. The Vietnamese leader's address was widely seen as an attempt to balance relations with major powers, particularly China and the United States, as Vietnam navigates its position as a key player in the Indo-Pacific.

On Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to open the first plenary session with a speech outlining the Trump administration's strategy for the Indo-Pacific. Hegseth, a former Fox News host and veteran, is expected to reinforce Washington's commitment to its allies in the region while also articulating a tough stance on China's military assertiveness.

Analysts anticipate that his remarks will touch upon the importance of freedom of navigation, the strengthening of defense partnerships such as the Quad and AUKUS, and the need for increased defense spending among allies. The Shangri-La Dialogue also provides opportunities for bilateral meetings on the sidelines, with many defense chiefs expected to discuss specific security cooperation initiatives.

For instance, the Japanese and South Korean defense ministers are likely to address issues related to North Korea's missile threats, while Australian and Indian officials may focus on maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean. Informal interactions among delegates often lead to important breakthroughs in diplomatic relations, making the event as much about networking as it is about formal presentations.

Beyond the high-level speeches, the dialogue features several panel discussions and workshops covering a wide range of topics, including military modernization, cybersecurity, and the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence on warfare. These sessions aim to foster mutual understanding and generate actionable insights for policymakers. The Shangri-La Dialogue has become an indispensable fixture in the global security calendar, offering a unique venue for candid conversations among defense leaders.

This year's edition is particularly significant given the shifting dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, where competition between the United States and China continues to intensify. The outcomes of the discussions will likely influence defense policies and alliance structures for years to come, shaping the strategic direction of the region. As the dialogue progresses, all eyes will be on the key statements and any announcements that may emerge, especially regarding new security initiatives or cooperative frameworks.

The presence of top officials from nearly 40 countries underscores the importance of the event as a forum for dialogue and confidence-building amidst a rapidly changing world order





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