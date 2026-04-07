Shanmugam Accuses Bloomberg of Agenda in Defamation Trial

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam labels Bloomberg's emails as 'venomous' in a defamation hearing concerning property transactions. He and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng are suing Bloomberg over an article by Low De Wei alleging improper conduct in high-end property deals.

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has accused Bloomberg of having a specific agenda in its reporting concerning his property transaction. His remarks were made during the initial day of a defamation hearing. He characterized Bloomberg 's internal emails, which discussed the coverage strategy, as 'venomous'. This legal action involves Mr. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng , who are jointly suing Bloomberg . Their lawsuit is centered around an article penned by journalist Low De Wei.

The article in question focused on high-end property dealings and the Ministers contend that the article's core assertion – that they behaved inappropriately during their transactions – is demonstrably false. The ongoing trial against Bloomberg is scheduled to continue until the following Thursday. Sherlyn Seah is providing the reporting on this developing legal matter.\ The crux of the legal dispute hinges on the alleged misrepresentation of facts within the Bloomberg article. The Ministers assert that the article, through its presentation of the property transactions, unfairly and inaccurately portrayed their actions, thus damaging their reputations. The defamation hearing is expected to delve into the details of the transactions, the evidence presented by both sides, and the intent behind the reporting. The 'venomous' label applied by Minister Shanmugam to Bloomberg's internal communications suggests a strong conviction that the media outlet acted with malicious intent. The legal teams for both sides will likely call witnesses, present documents, and argue their respective cases to the court. The outcome of the trial will have significant implications, potentially impacting not only the reputations of the Ministers involved but also setting a precedent for media coverage of high-profile individuals and their financial dealings. The legal proceedings are being closely watched by the public and media outlets alike, given the prominence of the individuals involved and the nature of the allegations.\The trial represents a significant test case for freedom of the press and the limits of reporting. It will be crucial to examine the evidence presented and the interpretation of the facts and the applicable laws in this case. The defence from Bloomberg might be along the lines of arguing for the public interest in the reporting, the factual accuracy of the information provided, and the good faith of the journalist. The legal proceedings will undoubtedly cover a wide range of issues, including journalistic standards, the interpretation of defamation laws, and the importance of responsible reporting. The trial is also expected to shed light on the inner workings of media organizations and their editorial decision-making processes, adding another layer of complexity to the already intricate legal battle. As the trial progresses, the public will gain a clearer understanding of the perspectives and arguments of each side, allowing for a more informed judgment of the case and its implications. The outcome will set a standard for handling similar cases and the role of transparency when the actions of public figures are investigated. The next few days will be a crucial time for both sides, with the final decisions resting with the court





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