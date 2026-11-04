Shanmugam Rebuffs Fadli Fawzi Over Israel Settlement Questions

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam clashed with WP MP Fadli Fawzi in Parliament on Nov 4, rejecting claims that Singapore is soft on Israel and defending the government's engagement strategy.

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam and Workers' Party Member of Parliament Fadli Fawzi engaged in a sharp exchange in the House of Representatives on Nov 4 regarding Singapore's diplomatic engagements with Israel. The confrontation centered on whether the government appropriately addresses international legal concerns during bilateral meetings.

Shanmugam Rejects Motive Allegations

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam stated that Fadli Fawzi's questions were designed to portray the Government as unprincipled and soft on Israel to specific demographic groups. Shanmugam characterized the Member of Parliament's suggestions on foreign engagement as absurd and argued that the questioning aimed to frame international relationships through the prism of race and religion.

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Shanmugam asserted that Fadli was sending two distinct messages to different audiences. One message targeted the general public to suggest the Workers' Party prioritizes national interests, while the other aimed to convince the Malay and Muslim community that the Government lacks moral standing on this issue.

Fadli Defends Legal Consistency Position

Fadli Fawzi rejected Shanmugam's characterisation of his motives and stated that his questions were driven by a commitment to upholding Singapore's adherence to international law. The Aljunied GRC MP emphasized that his primary concern was ensuring the city-state applies its legal principles consistently across all foreign engagements.

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Fadli had originally submitted questions during the October Parliamentary sitting regarding a meeting between Singapore and Israeli officials. His inquiry followed a report by the Israeli daily Haaretz on Sept 7, which alleged that officials discussed the death penalty during a meeting in May.

Dispute Over Meeting Content and Intent

Shanmugam clarified in his written reply to Fadli in October that the allegation regarding death penalty discussions was false. He explained that the actual discussion focused exclusively on operational and security-related issues between the two nations.

Shanmugam challenged Fadli to clarify whether the proposed approach of raising broader policy concerns should apply only to Israel or consistently to all countries that engage with the Ministry of Home Affairs. He questioned how such an approach would serve Singapore's overall national interests if adopted universally.

Debate on Diplomatic Protocols and Law

Fadli responded to Shanmugam's questions by stating that the Ministry of Home Affairs should raise concerns about policies or conduct related to security and law enforcement as relevant. He identified settler activity and illegal territorial expansion in the West Bank as grave violations of international law that threaten international security.

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The Workers' Party MP argued that Singapore's operational and technical cooperation in law enforcement must be conducted within the context of its national interests and fundamental principles. He maintained that it was relevant to reiterate Singapore's principled position that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.

Government Stance on Bilateral Engagements

Shanmugam criticized Fadli's suggestion that every ministry must raise all possible issues of international law during meetings with Israel or other countries as novel and potentially impractical. He noted that Fadli had not adequately answered whether his proposed strategy extended to all bilateral issues beyond the specific context of Israel.

The discussion highlighted a fundamental divergence in views on how Singapore should balance its commitment to international law with the practicalities of diplomatic engagement. Shanmugam maintained that the Government's approach is tailored to specific national interests, while Fadli advocates for a whole-of-government approach to uphold a rules-based international order.