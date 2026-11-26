Senior Minister K. Shanmugam stresses that Singapore's Government, Parliament, and judiciary must strictly respect their constitutional boundaries to preserve mutual respect and the rule of law.

Singapore's top legal and political leaders emphasized the critical importance of institutional boundaries during the Global Rule of Law Conference 2026. Senior Minister K. Shanmugam delivered the closing address at the Shangri-la Hotel on November 26, stating that the Government, Parliament, and judiciary must rigorously respect the limits of their respective powers.

Constitutional Boundaries And Mutual Respect

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam asserted that mutual respect among state institutions must originate from the executive branch. He explained that the Government holds the primary responsibility for clarifying these boundaries within the Constitution and statutory laws. Even with this framework, he acknowledged that disagreements between the executive and judiciary will inevitably occur. However, he warned that overstepping these defined limits often provokes adverse reactions that harm the nation's stability.

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Legislative Mechanisms For Policy Changes

The judicial branch may interpret laws in ways that diverge from the Government's policy objectives. When such discrepancies arise, the executive is required to return to Parliament to explain its stance and seek legislative amendments. Shanmugam noted that this process has occurred rarely in Singapore. He described these interactions as normal exercises of constitutional responsibilities rather than conflicts. The system relies on clear separation of powers to function effectively without judicial intrusion into political matters.

Leadership Continuity In Legal Institutions

Stability in Singapore's legal framework is bolstered by significant continuity among top leaders. Shanmugam highlighted that the country has had only four law ministers and four chief justices since independence. The fifth chief justice, Sushil Sukumaran Nair, is scheduled to assume office in February next year. This continuity has fostered a deep understanding of institutional roles. It ensures that each branch recognizes the limits of its authority and refrains from overreach.

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Precedent Of Section 377A Repeal

The handling of Section 377A of the Penal Code illustrates successful institutional cooperation. The apex court ruled in 2022 that repeal or retention was beyond its remit. The court determined that Parliament was best suited to address divergent societal interests. The Government subsequently engaged in wide consultations and moved to repeal the law. This action was paired with constitutional amendments to protect existing definitions of marriage.

Risks Of Unclear Legal Boundaries

Unclear legal boundaries can force courts to decide broad policy questions. Shanmugam cited examples from other jurisdictions where judges determined fuel sources for buses or medicine distribution. Such interventions occur when laws fail to limit judicial scope. The Government must draw clear boundaries to prevent this. It must also defend judges against public attacks to maintain judicial independence. Criticizing unpopular rulings damages the credibility of the rule of law permanently.