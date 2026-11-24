Shannon Tan makes history as the first Singaporean to earn an LPGA Tour card, standing on the shoulders of pioneers like Mardan Mamat and Hiroshi Tai.

Shannon Tan has secured a historic milestone in Singaporean sports by becoming the first golfer from the country to earn an LPGA Tour card. This achievement occurred on November 23 and marks the culmination of a professional journey that has dominated headlines for the past two years since she turned professional. At 22 years old, Tan's success represents the latest chapter in a rich lineage of Singaporean golfers who have consistently broken barriers on the global stage.

Mardan Mamat Paved The Way

While Tan dominates current conversations, her professional status is built upon the foundational work of earlier trailblazers who raised the profile of Singapore golf internationally. Mardan Mamat, a 59-year-old household name, rose from humble beginnings to become one of the nation's most successful athletes in the sport. He began playing at age 13 while working as a caddie alongside his elder brother Mazlan at Jurong Country Club, where he would sneak onto the course to practice with a single six-iron.

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Mamat's career took him far beyond local borders, establishing critical precedents for future generations. In 1997, he qualified and played in the British Open, finishing 11 strokes short of the weekend cut. He later made history in 2004 by becoming the first golfer from the Republic to win on the Asian Tour at the Royal Challenge Indian Open. Two years later, he secured a home-soil triumph at the Osim Singapore Masters, becoming the first local to win on the European Tour, and subsequently won three additional events on the continental circuit.

Lam Chih Bing And Choo Tze Huang Break Barriers

Another significant figure in this lineage is Lam Chih Bing, who alongside Mamat elevated men's golf in the Republic during the 2000s. Lam made history in 2008 by becoming the first Singaporean to make the cut at the British Open. That same year, he claimed his sole Asian Tour victory at the Volvo Masters of Asia, solidifying his status as one of the very few Singaporeans to win on that prestigious circuit.

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Choo Tze Huang also carved out a distinctive path through amateur and professional success. He achieved a third-place finish at the 2004 Junior World Championship at the young age of 15 to 17, competing against future world No. 1 Jason Day. Choo was also an individual and team champion at the Putra Cup multiple times. He became the first Singaporean male golfer to play National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship Division I college golf, representing the University of Washington on a scholarship before playing on the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour.

Amanda Tan Opens Doors For Women

In the women's game, Amanda Tan set crucial early marks that helped open doors for major tours. She first appeared at the 2014 HSBC Women's World Championship at just 14 years old, showing early potential. Determined to pursue golf professionally, she left the Singapore Sports School at 16 to head to Australia to chase her dream. After turning professional in 2017, she secured her first win at the BridgeCC CLPGA Beijing Heritage.

Tan continued her upward trajectory by becoming the first Singaporean to earn a card for the LPGA Epson Tour, which serves as the second tier of the women's professional circuit in the US. This accomplishment occurred two years after her initial professional win, establishing her as a key pioneer for Singaporean women in golf before Shannon Tan's recent breakthrough.

Hiroshi Tai And Current Impact

The legacy of these pioneers reached new heights in 2024 when Hiroshi Tai became the first Asian and Singaporean to win the NCAA individual championship. Tai's victory placed him in elite company alongside major champions such as Ben Crenshaw, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods. This win granted him exemptions into two major championships: the 2024 US Open and the 2025 Masters, where he became the first Singaporean to tee up at the prestigious event.

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Shannon Tan's historic win on November 23 adds to this growing list of local trailblazers. She builds directly on the legacy established by Mamat, Lam, Choo, Tan, and Tai, who collectively paved the way for modern successes. As the first Singaporean to earn an LPGA Tour card, Tan's achievement signifies a new era for the sport in the Republic, validated by the extensive groundwork laid by previous generations of athletes.