Shards Of My Life, a comic memoir by teen author Bean, reveals how pandemic lockdowns triggered self-harm. The book aims to improve youth mental health support systems in Singapore.

Shards Of My Life, a poignant memoir detailing the mental health struggles of a Singapore an teenager, was published in October by the non-profit organization 3Pumpkins. The book chronicles how Covid-19 lockdowns and intense family strain negatively impacted the author, known by the nom de plume Bean, leading to self-harm behavior that began when she was 11 years old. Now 17, Bean shares her experience in a comic-strip format to encourage other youths to seek help safely.

Memoir Launch And Creative Team Collaboration

Bean is a former member of the Tak Takut Kids Club (TTKC), a community arts group established by 3Pumpkins for children aged seven to 14. The memoir is the latest publication in a series launched by the club since 2020 to showcase the lived experiences of its members. The project was co-created under the guidance of 3Pumpkins founder and executive director Lin Shiyun, 44, who stated that the organization uses art to strengthen human connection and amplify grassroots voices. Bean chose to tell this story to help people understand her perspective, and 3Pumpkins respected her desire to share these difficult memories publicly.

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Pandemic Impact On Teenager Mental Health

The narrative focuses on Bean's difficulties connecting with her family during the pandemic lockdowns and the challenges she faced within the school system. Although school counsellors were available and willing to assist, Bean reported that they would eventually leave, forcing her to rebuild relationships with new staff members. This cycle made it difficult for her to open up. Furthermore, tension arose because Bean wished to hide her self-harm from her mother, while school staff insisted that her mother needed to be informed. The comic strip style allows the reader to visualize the inner world of a young person drawn to self-harm, with illustrations added directly by Bean.

Artist Perspectives On Youth Exclusion

Freelance artist Lim Ci Xuan, 28, collaborated with Bean to develop the storyboard, noting that listening to Bean's story highlighted how young people are often excluded from the mental health support designed for them. Lim explained that adults are frequently anxious to solve problems quickly, which prevents them from slowing down to include youth input or respond to their specific needs. Freelance artist Anngee Neo transformed the narrative into comics, while Lim provided commentaries on the interactions. Bean added her own illustrations to depict her emotional state, creating a collaborative work that blends professional artistic skills with personal expression.

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Author Goals For Public Awareness And Growth

At the book launch in October at Temasek Shophouse, Bean spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, stating that she is doing better now. She emphasized that many young people struggle to speak out because they fear a lack of understanding from others. Bean hopes that youth in similar situations will feel safer coming forward to get the help they need. She chose a sprouting bean to represent herself in the book because it symbolizes growth, a message she wants to convey to readers. The memoir aims to teach parents and counsellors how to include youth voices in the support systems meant for them.

Publication Details And Pricing Information

Shards Of My Life, written by Bean and Anngee Neo with commentaries by Lim Ci Xuan, is available for $25. The book can be purchased through 3Pumpkins or their partner Tinkle Friend, which serves primary school-age children. For further information or assistance, interested parties can contact Tinkle Friend at 1800-2744-788. The publication stands as a significant resource for understanding the real-world impact of the pandemic on adolescent mental health in Singapore.