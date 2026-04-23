Shared Parental Responsibility Key to Strong Marriages Amidst Declining Fertility Rate in Singapore

Singaporean parents emphasize the importance of equal responsibility in raising children to avoid marital strain, as the nation faces a record-low total fertility rate. CNA's series explores the challenges and pressures of modern parenting.

Singapore is currently grappling with a historically low total fertility rate , prompting a deeper examination of the challenges faced by modern parents and the impact on marital relationships.

A recent series by CNA, focusing on marriage and parenthood, has highlighted a recurring theme: the critical importance of shared responsibility in raising children. Parents interviewed as part of this series consistently emphasize that a balanced distribution of parental duties is not merely desirable, but essential for maintaining a healthy and thriving partnership. The absence of such balance, they report, frequently leads to strain, resentment, and ultimately, difficulties within the marriage.

The core of the issue appears to stem from deeply ingrained societal expectations and traditional gender roles, which, despite progress, continue to influence the division of labor within households. Many mothers still find themselves bearing the brunt of childcare and household management, even when both partners are employed full-time. This imbalance can create a significant disparity in workload and emotional burden, leading to feelings of exhaustion, frustration, and a sense of being unsupported.

Fathers, on the other hand, may feel excluded from the intimate aspects of parenting or struggle to navigate the complexities of childcare without adequate support or guidance. The interviews reveal that open communication and a proactive effort to redefine roles are crucial for overcoming these hurdles.

Couples who successfully navigate these challenges often report having established clear expectations from the outset, regularly reassessing their division of labor as their children grow and their circumstances change, and actively seeking support from family, friends, or professional resources. The series also touches upon the pressures of modern parenting, which extend beyond the practical demands of childcare to encompass the anxieties surrounding academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and the constant comparison to other families.

This pressure can exacerbate existing imbalances, as parents strive to provide the best possible opportunities for their children, often at the expense of their own well-being and their relationship with their partner. Experts contributing to the CNA series underscore the need for a societal shift in attitudes towards parenthood. They argue that employers have a role to play in fostering a more family-friendly work environment, offering flexible work arrangements, and promoting a culture that values work-life balance.

Furthermore, they emphasize the importance of equipping both parents with the skills and resources they need to confidently and effectively navigate the challenges of raising children. This includes access to parenting education programs, support groups, and affordable childcare options. The declining fertility rate is not simply a demographic issue; it is a reflection of the broader challenges facing families in Singapore.

Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach that tackles societal expectations, supports working parents, and prioritizes the well-being of both children and their parents. The conversations sparked by the CNA series serve as a valuable starting point for a national dialogue on how to create a more supportive and equitable environment for families, ultimately encouraging more couples to embrace parenthood with confidence and joy.

The series highlights that while having children is often described as a delightful experience, it is one that demands commitment, communication, and a genuine partnership between both parents. Ignoring the need for equal responsibility can have detrimental effects, not only on the marital relationship but also on the overall well-being of the family unit.

The interviews paint a picture of families striving to balance the demands of modern life with the desire to provide a nurturing and supportive environment for their children, and the importance of shared responsibility emerges as a consistent and vital element in their success





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