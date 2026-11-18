Shawn Loo Zhi Jian receives jail term for role in lawyer Madasamy Ravi's death involving drug consumption and obstruction of justice charges.

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian has been sentenced to two years and five months in jail for his involvement in the death of prominent Singaporean lawyer Madasamy Ravi, also known as M. Ravi. The forty-one-year-old Singaporean national pleaded guilty to three primary charges earlier this week, while two additional charges were taken into consideration during the sentencing process. The court found Loo responsible for permitting his flat to be used for drug consumption, obstructing justice, and consuming drugs himself.

The Meeting On Christmas Eve

Loo and M. Ravi initially connected through a dating application in 2023, meeting on two separate occasions before a misunderstanding caused a period of no contact. They resumed communication last year, leading to a final meet-up on December 24 of last year. At approximately 12:30 a.m., M. Ravi contacted Loo to propose a gathering. In his reply, Loo inquired if they would use enhancements, a reference to illegal substances. Court documents indicate that M. Ravi responded that he was open to using drugs during their encounter.

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Drug Consumption And Fatal Overdose

M. Ravi arrived at Loo's home located at Block 5A, Upper Boon Keng Road, carrying a small envelope of methamphetamine. The two men engaged in sexual activity and consumed the meth together. Prior to M. Ravi's arrival, Loo had already consumed gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL, which was mixed into a beverage. When M. Ravi arrived, he also drank from the same drug-laced container. Shortly after, M. Ravi consumed a drink containing additional GBL. At around 2:30 a.m., M. Ravi lost consciousness in the master bathroom of Loo's unit.

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Obstruction Of Justice Actions

After M. Ravi collapsed, Loo attempted to revive him. When these efforts proved unsuccessful, he called for an ambulance. While waiting for emergency services to arrive, Loo disposed of the meth packet and the bottle containing GBL in the bathroom. These specific actions formed the basis of the obstruction of justice charge against him. M. Ravi was subsequently transported to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination later determined that the cause of death was toxicity resulting from GHB and methamphetamine in his system.