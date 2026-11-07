Sheila Sim Returns to Chanel Runway in Sydney After Decade

Singaporean model-actress Sheila Sim breaks her 10-year runway hiatus to walk for Chanel Cruise 2026/27 in Sydney, reuniting with fellow supermodels and creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Singaporean model-actress Sheila Sim has officially returned to the fashion runway after a significant hiatus of more than ten years. The 42-year-old star showcased her comeback at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 fashion show held in Sydney. This high-profile event marked a pivotal moment in her career, allowing her to step back into a role she had previously paused.

Sim's Emotional Return to Chanel in Sydney

The Singaporean model-actress took to Instagram on Thursday, November 5, to share the news of her runway appearance. She posted behind-the-scenes photographs, including a notable image with Russian-American model Anne Vyalitsyna, to document the experience. Sim expressed deep emotion regarding the invitation, stating that she never thought she would feel the rush of the runway again after such a long absence.

Also read 21 days’ jail for man who stole Chanel perfumes worth over $700 from Changi Airport shops

She explained that stepping out onto the catwalk made something inside her come alive once more. The experience felt like returning home to a part of her identity that she had quietly set aside for many years. Sim had long struggled with the industry narrative that forced women to choose between being a mother or a model, a conflict she never understood. The Chanel invitation proved that women can be celebrated in every season of life, a message that resonated deeply with her personal journey.

Behind The Scenes With Global Supermodels

Sim expanded on her experience in a subsequent Instagram post on Saturday, November 8, sharing more photos from the event. The images featured her alongside Australian model-actress Gemma Ward, Hong Kong model Christina Chung, and Italian model Stephanie Cavalli. She highlighted the unexpected bond she formed with these international icons during the preparations for the show.

Advertisement

Sim admitted that she flew into the project knowing not a single person in the industry there. However, she departed with a close group of women who provided constant support. These models cheered her on as she prepared to walk and continued to applaud her even after the show concluded. Sim described the atmosphere as distinct from the competitive nature often associated with high fashion, noting that she felt a sense of warmth and generosity instead.

She referred to her new companions as angels who inspired her in their own unique ways. The experience reminded her that there is space for everyone in the industry. Sim emphasized that returning to a passion she loves is significantly sweeter when surrounded by people who are genuinely cheering for your success. This supportive environment contrasted sharply with the high-pressure expectations she may have faced earlier in her career.

Career Origins And Creative Leadership

The model-actress used her platform to thank Chanel, its creative director Matthieu Blazy, and the entire Singapore team for facilitating her runway return. Her career in modeling began in 2001 after she was scouted at the age of 16. This discovery occurred while she was attending the wedding of her model aunt, Ivy Chng, in Hong Kong. This early start launched a journey that would see her become a prominent figure in the Asian fashion scene.

Sim eventually transitioned into acting, expanding her professional portfolio beyond the runway. She has appeared in several notable films, including Autumn in March released in 2009 and Geylang released in 2022. Her television credits include local series such as 118 in 2014 and The Dream Job in 2016. This diverse background in both fashion and entertainment underscores her versatility as a public figure.

Industry Impact And Future Prospects

Sim's return highlights a growing shift in the fashion industry regarding the representation of women at various life stages. Her ability to balance motherhood with her modeling career challenges traditional narratives that suggest these roles are mutually exclusive. The Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Sydney served as a platform for this message, showcasing her alongside peers who have also navigated similar career paths.

Advertisement

The presence of established models like Gemma Ward and Anne Vyalitsyna alongside Sim signals a collective acknowledgment of enduring relevance in the fashion world. The event demonstrated that age and life experience can be assets rather than liabilities in high fashion. Sim's public gratitude towards Matthieu Blazy and the Singapore team indicates strong institutional support for this inclusive approach.

Her social media documentation of the event has likely reinforced her connection with fans who follow her dual career in modeling and acting. The behind-the-scenes insights provided a humanizing look at the fashion industry, focusing on camaraderie rather than just the final garments. This narrative of support and renewed passion may influence how other brands approach casting and representation in future campaigns.

The emotional weight of Sim's return suggests that her career is entering a new chapter defined by authenticity and support. The decade-long gap in her runway appearances did not diminish her presence but rather added depth to her current work. Her story serves as an inspiration for those who believe they must abandon their passions due to life changes.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, the visibility of figures like Sheila Sim helps broaden the definition of a model. The Sydney show was not just a display of clothing but a statement on the permanence of style and talent across different ages. The warmth and generosity Sim experienced may well shape her future engagements in the industry, prioritizing environments that foster growth and mutual respect.