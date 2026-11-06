Sheila Sim Returns to Runway for Chanel Cruise 2026 Collection in Sydney

Sheila Sim breaks a decade-long hiatus to walk for Chanel Cruise 2026 in Sydney, marking a significant milestone in her career as both a model and actress.

Sheila Sim, the prominent Singaporean model and actress, stepped back onto the runway on November 5 after an absence of more than ten years. The 42-year-old participated in the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 fashion show, which was held in Sydney, Australia. This appearance marks a significant professional milestone for the public figure, signaling her renewed presence in the global fashion industry after prioritizing family life.

Chanel Cruise 2026 Runway Debut Details

The event featured creations from the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 collection, presented at The Cutaway, an underground venue situated beneath Sydney's Barangaroo Reserve. Sim walked for the luxury fashion house, showcasing the new line during the live runway show. The choice of venue provided a unique, subterranean backdrop for the presentation, aligning with the brand's aesthetic for the season.

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A Decade-Long Hiatus and Emotional Return

Sim had not walked for Chanel since her first appearance in 2010 for the Cruise 2010/11 collection at the Marina Bay Sands boutique opening. She also attended the Cruise 2013/14 show in Singapore, the Spring Summer 2017 show in Paris, and the Cruise 2025/26 show in Singapore in November 2025. Describing her return, she posted on social media that stepping out made something in her come alive. She described the experience as returning home to a part of herself she had quietly set aside during her time away from modeling.

Balancing Motherhood and Fashion Career

Sim, who is married to Deon Woo and has two daughters aged three and six, previously believed she had to choose between being a mother or a model. She expressed gratitude to Chanel for seeing women in every season of life and for supporting her dual role. Sim thanked Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy, the Chanel Singapore team, and the behind-the-scenes staff for their steady support. She noted that the brand has reminded her repeatedly that she still shines just as she is, feeling inspired and like she belongs.

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Television Career and Recent Acting Roles

Sim has also established a significant career in acting, with her television debut in Mediacorp's I'm In Charge in 2013. Her acting credits include the long-running drama franchise 118 from 2014 to 2018 and the dialect series How Are You? from 2019 to 2020. She took a three-year hiatus from screen work to focus on her family before returning to television in 2025.

Upcoming Projects in Entertainment and Fashion

Following her return to the screen, Sim starred in the TV series Brighter Days. She is currently set to act in the upcoming drama The Leftovers Season 2. Her recent activities indicate a busy schedule balancing both fashion and entertainment commitments. The Chanel appearance in Sydney serves as a high-profile reintroduction to the fashion world while she continues her acting projects.