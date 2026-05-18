Shein Acquires Everlane, Deal Valuing US Fashion Retailer at Over $100M

Online fast-fashion platform Shein is acquiring Everlane from majority owner L Catterton in a deal valuing the US-based apparel retailer at around US$100 million. The transaction, which has not been verified by Reuters, is expected to close in the near term.

A Shein logo is seen on a tag near a price of a sweater for sale in the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France on Nov 5.

Online fast-fashion platform Shein is acquiring Everlane from majority owner L Catterton in a deal valuing the US-based apparel retailer at about US$100 million (S$128.2 million), Puck News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. There was no information on whether preferred shareholders would receive cash or shares in Shein as part of the deal. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Everlane, Shein and L Catterton did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Brands like Shein and Temu have disrupted the local retail landscape through aggressive pricing, strategic marketing, and using tax loopholes that initially gave them a competitive edge over local retailers. Puck News reported in March that private equity firm L Catterton and Everlane Chief Executive Alfred Chang had been seeking an investor to address roughly US$90 million in debt.

The private equity firm was willing to inject additional funds if a co-investor emerged, but was also open to a sale, according to the report





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Shein Everlane L Catterton Private Equity Agile Pricing Strategic Marketing Tax Loopholes

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