Shein has agreed to pay $100 million to settle US Federal Trade Commission claims that it misled consumers about shipping times, product reviews and the origin of cotton in some goods, according to court documents filed on Nov 24. The company did not admit liability and also agreed to operational changes, including not misrepresenting shipping times or blocking negative reviews.

Shein will pay US$100 million to settle with the US Federal Trade Commission over claims it misled consumers on shipping times, product reviews and the origin of cotton in some of its goods, according to court documents filed on Tuesday, Nov 24.

The agreement marks a significant regulatory intervention into the business practices of the Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant. Shein dominates nearly half of the fast-fashion sales sector in the United States. The FTC, which protects consumers from unfair business practices, alleged that Shein knowingly provided false information about shipping times. Despite marketing fast shipping, Shein knew customers were receiving packages days or months late, and in some instances not at all, the FTC said.

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Reimbursement And Review Filtering

The settlement requires the company to reimburse affected customers, directly addressing financial losses incurred by shoppers misled by inaccurate delivery estimates. This financial penalty serves as a direct restitution measure for the consumer base that relied on the retailer's promises. Investigators also found that Shein systematically filtered out negative product reviews. Internal guidance told employees to exclude extremely bad comments, such as that a piece of jewellery would stain the customer's skin, the FTC said.

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The FTC also challenged Shein's unsubstantiated claims about its supply chain. It said the evoluSHEIN label claimed suppliers had above-average scores on social responsibility audits, but the company could not produce any independent audits to back these claims. Accusations also targeted the origin of cotton used in goods sold in the United States. The FTC said Shein's claims about cotton origin were often inaccurate or inconclusive.

These findings intensify scrutiny over allegations that the company used cotton from the Xinjiang region. The US and human rights groups say government-sponsored forced labour programs there target Uyghur minorities. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act bans any imports from Xinjiang. Shein has previously said it does not use Chinese cotton in products sold in the US.

Shein Disputes Liability Claims

A spokesperson for Shein said the company did not admit liability and disagreed with several of the FTC's claims. The spokesperson affirmed its commitment to strengthening consumer practices and compliance efforts. Shein also agreed to specific operational changes. These include a prohibition against misrepresenting shipping times and a ban on blocking negative customer reviews as part of the settlement terms, among other changes.

Headquartered in Singapore and originally founded in China, Shein went public in September in Hong Kong. The retailer was known for selling US$5 dresses and US$10 jeans. It has been forced to raise prices as the United States and Europe closed customs duty loopholes. The financial settlement coincides with broader market adjustments for the retailer.

Shein now faces an enhanced compliance environment and increased scrutiny from global regulators regarding its ethical sourcing and transparency standards. The settlement, documented in court filings submitted on Nov 24, resolves claims by the FTC that the retailer misled consumers about delivery speeds, product reviews and cotton origins. The agreement requires the company to reimburse affected customers. The core of the FTC complaint alleged that Shein knowingly provided false information regarding shipping times.

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Shipping Delays And Audit Issues

Customers received packages days or even months after advertised dates, with some orders never arriving at all. The FTC also said Shein blocked negative reviews based on internal employee guidance to exclude extremely bad comments. Complaints included items staining skin. The agency questioned the validity of the evoluSHEIN label, which asserted suppliers had above-average social responsibility scores without independent audit evidence.

Accusations also targeted the origin of cotton used in goods sold in the United States, where testing methods were frequently described as inaccurate or inconclusive. These findings intensify scrutiny over allegations that the company utilized cotton from the Xinjiang region, a matter prohibited by the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. That law bans imports linked to government-sponsored forced labor programs targeting Uyghur minorities.

A spokesperson for Shein stated that the company did not admit liability and disagreed with several of the FTC's claims, while affirming its commitment to strengthening consumer practices and compliance efforts. Headquartered in Singapore and originally founded in China, the retailer also agreed to specific operational changes including a prohibition against misrepresenting shipping times and a ban on blocking negative customer reviews as part of the settlement terms.

The financial settlement coincides with broader market adjustments for the retailer, which previously gained popularity by selling five-dollar dresses and ten-dollar jeans but has been forced to raise prices as the United States and Europe closed customs duty loopholes. Having gone public in Hong Kong in September, Shein now faces an enhanced compliance environment and increased scrutiny from global regulators regarding its ethical sourcing and transparency standards.