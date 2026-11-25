Shell reduces petrol prices by 4 cents effective November 25 while keeping diesel rates steady, amidst falling Brent crude futures and rising US oil stockpiles.

Shell has initiated the second phase of fuel price reductions for the month, lowering its petrol rates by four cents per litre on November 25. Despite the decrease in gasoline costs, the multinational energy giant maintained its diesel pricing at the previous level. This strategic adjustment reflects shifting dynamics in the global energy market, where oil benchmarks have recently softened due to concerns over supply volumes.

Shell Updates Fuel Pricing Structure

The corporation published an official price board update at 5pm on November 25, confirming a uniform four-cent reduction across its standard 95-octane and 98-octane fuel offerings. The discount also applies to its premium V-Power fuel category, making these grades more accessible to consumers. Meanwhile, the diesel price board remained static, with no changes recorded for the commercial and transport sectors relying on this fuel type.

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Following this latest adjustment, the retail cost of 95-octane petrol varies slightly among major fuel retailers in the region. Shell and SPC both listed the price at $3.56 per litre. In contrast, competitors Caltex, Esso, and Sinopec maintained a slightly higher rate of $3.60 per litre. These figures are accurate as of 7pm on November 25 and represent the base rates before any promotional discounts are applied.

Brent Crude Futures Experience Decline

Market volatility in the energy sector continued into the evening, with Brent crude futures recording a downward trend. By 6.35pm Singapore time, the international benchmark had declined by 44 cents, representing a 0.5 per cent drop to settle at $90.96 per barrel. This movement comes after a significant recovery earlier in the week, with benchmarks gaining more than 2 per cent on Tuesday.

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US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also experienced a dip, slipping by 62 cents or 0.8 per cent to reach $81.43 per barrel. These simultaneous declines in both major global benchmarks suggest a cooling of immediate price pressures, although analysts remain cautious about the broader trajectory of oil prices in the coming months.

Supply Concerns Influence Investor Sentiment

Market participants are currently grappling with fears that global oil supply may be outpacing demand. Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at the brokerage firm PVM, highlighted this sentiment, noting that investors are preoccupied with the balance between production volumes and consumption rates. This psychological factor in the market often drives short-term price fluctuations regardless of the immediate physical availability of fuel.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute supports these concerns regarding oversupply. Market sources cited on Tuesday that US crude stocks rose by 126,000 barrels during the week ended November 20. This increase in inventory levels provides additional context for the recent softening of crude oil prices and the subsequent adjustments made by retailers like Shell.

Impact on Regional Fuel Markets

The four-cent reduction by Shell contributes to a broader trend of price moderation at the pump, offering slight relief to consumers. However, the disparity in pricing between Shell and other major brands indicates that local market conditions and individual corporate strategies still play a significant role in final retail costs. The decision to keep diesel prices unchanged suggests a targeted approach to petrol-specific demand elasticity.

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As the week progresses, energy consumers should monitor these price boards closely, as further adjustments may occur depending on international crude oil settlements. The interplay between rising US stockpiles and investor anxiety over supply-demand imbalances will likely continue to influence fuel pricing decisions across the sector in the immediate future.