Shell cuts petrol prices in Singapore by 4 cents, first reduction in nearly a month

Shell reduced petrol prices by 4 cents per litre across its grades on June 19, marking the first decrease in nearly a month. The move follows a drop in global oil prices due to geopolitical developments including US-Iran interim deal and Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.

For the first time in nearly a month, petrol prices in Singapore have been reduced, with Shell leading the change on Friday afternoon. The Britain-based company posted a 4-cent reduction across its 95-octane, 98-octane, and V-Power petrol offerings, marking a notable shift after weeks of steady or rising prices.

This adjustment comes amid a backdrop of fluctuating global oil markets and geopolitical developments that have influenced fuel costs. The latest price cuts bring Shell's 95-octane petrol to S$3.42 per litre, down from S$3.46, while 98-octane drops to S$3.94 and V-Power to S$4.16. These prices remain above the S$3.40 mark crossed on March 17, which had persisted for over three months. The reduction, though modest, provides some relief to motorists who have faced elevated fuel expenses since early 2024.

Analysts note that the decrease aligns with a broader decline in global crude oil prices, which fell to a three-month low of around US$78 per barrel earlier in the week. The decline in oil prices is attributed to several factors, including the signing of an interim deal between the US and Iran to cease military operations for 60 days, easing supply concerns in the Middle East.

Additionally, reports of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, set to begin at 9pm, have further stabilized market sentiment. Tehran has indicated it needs to see concrete implementation of the interim agreement before proceeding with further peace talks, adding a layer of caution to the outlook.

As a result, market watchers expect continued volatility, with potential for further price adjustments in Singapore if global trends persist. For consumers, the reduction by Shell may prompt other fuel retailers like Caltex, Esso, and SPC to follow suit, intensifying competition in the local market. Historically, price changes by one major player often trigger a chain reaction, benefiting consumers in the short term.

However, the sustainability of these lower prices hinges on geopolitical stability and global supply-demand dynamics. Motorists are advised to monitor price boards closely, as further reductions could occur if oil prices remain subdued.

Meanwhile, diesel prices remain unchanged from their last reduction on June 16, offering a mixed picture for different vehicle owners. In the broader economic context, the petrol price cut may help ease inflationary pressures in Singapore, where transport costs are a key component of the consumer price index. The reduction could also support consumer sentiment and spending, particularly as the country navigates post-pandemic recovery.

Yet, uncertainties remain, including the pace of global economic growth and the potential for renewed supply disruptions. As such, the current adjustment is a welcome but cautious step in a complex energy landscape





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