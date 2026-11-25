Shell has reduced petrol prices by four cents per litre across its 95-octane, 98-octane, and V-Power grades while keeping diesel prices stable. This adjustment reflects falling global crude oil prices and rising US stockpiles, with 95-octane petrol now ranging from $3.56 to $3.60 across major retailers.

Shell has officially initiated the second phase of petrol price reductions in the local market, implementing a uniform decrease of four cents per litre across its petrol product range effective from November 25.

Despite the significant adjustment for petrol variants, the company maintained its diesel pricing at the previous levels. This strategic move was communicated through an official price board update published at five in the evening. The specific reductions applied to Shell's 95-octane and 98-octane regular petrol grades, as well as its premium V-Power offering. By keeping diesel prices static, Shell distinguishes its fuel strategy from potential broader market shifts that might affect all hydrocarbon products simultaneously.

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Shell Targets Petrol Segment Pricing

This decision reflects a targeted approach to consumer fuel costs, focusing on the high-volume petrol segment while stabilizing costs for diesel-dependent commercial and industrial sectors. Following these latest adjustments by Shell, the competitive landscape for 95-octane petrol at major fuel retailers has shifted slightly. Current market data indicates that the price for this popular fuel grade now varies between $3.56 and $3.60 per litre depending on the retailer.

Shell, along with Singapore Petroleum Company, offers the lower tier price at $3.56. In contrast, competitors such as Caltex, Esso, and Sinopec continue to price their 95-octane petrol at $3.60 per litre. It is important to note that these figures were accurate as of seven in the evening on November 25 and do not account for any potential loyalty discounts, credit card promotions, or cash payment incentives that customers might access at the pump.

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The narrowing price gap between the lowest and highest retail prices suggests a tightening competitive environment where fuel retailers are carefully monitoring each other's pricing strategies to retain market share while managing profit margins. The decision to reduce petrol prices is heavily influenced by broader global crude oil market dynamics.

Crude Oil Prices Drop on Surplus Fears

On Wednesday, international crude oil prices experienced a decline as investors weighed the prospect of a potential market surplus against ongoing concerns regarding possible disruptions to oil exports in the Middle East. Brent crude futures dropped by forty-four cents, representing a zero point five percent decrease, to trade at ninety dollars and ninety-six cents per barrel as of 6:35 pm Singapore time.

Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped by sixty-two cents, or zero point eight percent, to close at eighty-one dollars and forty-three cents per barrel. These declines followed a period where both benchmarks had gained more than two percent the previous day. Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at the brokerage firm PVM, noted that market participants are currently preoccupied with the possibility of supply exceeding demand, which is exerting downward pressure on prices.

Furthermore, recent data from the American Petroleum Institute indicated that US crude stocks rose by 126,000 barrels in the week ending November 20, providing additional evidence of robust supply levels that contribute to the current market sentiment and subsequent retail price adjustments.