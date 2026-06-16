Sheng Siong and Foodpanda Launch One-Hour Grocery Delivery Service in Singapore

Sheng Siong supermarket chain and Foodpanda delivery platform have partnered to offer an on-demand grocery delivery service from June 22, covering 43 outlets with plans for expansion. The service promises delivery within an hour for over 12,000 items, accompanied by a $280,000 cash prize campaign and launch discounts, responding to rising quick-commerce demand in Singapore.

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong and delivery platform Foodpanda have announced a strategic partnership to launch an on-demand grocery delivery service, set to begin operations on June 22.

This collaboration will initially cover 43 Sheng Siong outlets, offering customers access to a vast selection of over 12,000 grocery items and household essentials, all promise delivery within an hour. The companies confirmed in a joint statement released on Tuesday, June 16, that there are plans to expand the service to more outlets in the future. To mark the launch, a promotional campaign with a total prize pool of $280,000 in cash will run from June 22 to July 19.

During this period, each day one customer who places an order from Sheng Siong via the Foodpanda app will be awarded $10,000. Additionally, shoppers can benefit from exclusive launch discounts, including up to 40 percent off on selected products, along with other rewards and promotions throughout the campaign. The partnership emerges against a backdrop of rapidly growing demand for quick-commerce solutions in Singapore.

Data shared by Foodpanda indicates a seven percent increase in grocery order frequency since 2023, while the average number of items per order has risen by eight percent. These trends suggest that consumers are not only turning to on-demand delivery for urgent needs but are also increasingly relying on it for routine weekly shopping.

Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director of Foodpanda Singapore, emphasized that as grocery delivery becomes integral to daily life, consumers seek trusted brands, competitive pricing, and the flexibility to shop on their own terms. She noted that Sheng Siong is a beloved and trusted household name, and the collaboration aims to combine Sheng Siong's reputation for value with Foodpanda's convenience, making everyday grocery shopping more accessible across the nation.

Lin Ruiwen, Executive Director of Sheng Siong Group, added that the partnership aligns with their core mission to provide quality products at competitive prices, extending their value proposition beyond physical stores to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. This joint venture represents a significant development in Singapore's retail and logistics landscape, highlighting how traditional supermarkets are adapting to digital platforms to capture a larger share of the fast-growing online grocery market.

By leveraging Foodpanda's extensive delivery network and technological infrastructure, Sheng Siong can rapidly scale its online presence without having to build a standalone delivery system. The service promises speed, with a one-hour delivery window, and breadth, offering thousands of items from multiple store locations. The substantial promotional campaign is designed to drive initial adoption and familiarity among consumers, while the planned expansion indicates confidence in the model's sustainability.

Market observers will likely watch how this alliance affects competitors and whether it sets a new standard for hyper-local delivery in the city-state. The success of such partnerships could influence future collaborations between other brick-and-mortar retailers and on-demand platforms, potentially reshaping grocery retail dynamics in Singapore and beyond





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