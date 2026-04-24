Sheng Siong Assures Stable Essential Goods Supply Despite Global Cost Pressures

Singapore supermarket chain Sheng Siong reaffirms its commitment to affordable essential items amid rising global costs linked to the Middle East conflict and supply chain disruptions, outlining strategies for risk mitigation and future expansion.

Sheng Siong , a prominent supermarket chain in Singapore , has addressed concerns regarding the potential impact of global geopolitical events and economic pressures on the availability and affordability of essential goods.

In a recent filing with the Singapore Exchange, the company reassured shareholders that it is proactively managing risks to maintain stable supply and competitive pricing despite rising costs stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and disruptions to trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz. These disruptions are contributing to increased fuel, fertilizer, and packaging expenses, which inevitably exert upward pressure on overall costs.

However, Sheng Siong emphasized its commitment to keeping essential items accessible and reasonably priced for consumers. The supermarket chain detailed a multi-faceted approach to mitigating supply chain vulnerabilities. This includes diversifying sourcing strategies, engaging in direct procurement from suppliers, and fostering robust relationships with a network of vendors across various countries and regions. By reducing reliance on any single source or transportation route, Sheng Siong aims to minimize the potential for significant disruptions to its product offerings.

The company stated it currently does not anticipate any major shortages of essential products. Furthermore, Sheng Siong is actively pursuing expansion opportunities, moving beyond its traditional focus on heartland locations to include malls where favorable conditions exist. Recent store openings in Leisure Park Kallang, Kinex, and The Cathay demonstrate this evolving strategy, with store formats and product selections tailored to meet the specific needs of local communities.

The company has also secured leases for three new supermarket locations slated to open in the 2026 fiscal year and is awaiting the results of tenders for five additional Housing Development Board (HDB) locations. Beyond maintaining supply and expanding its physical presence, Sheng Siong is also focusing on strengthening its house brand portfolio. Currently offering 28 house brands encompassing over 2,000 products, the company recognizes the benefits of these offerings, including improved margins and a reinforced value proposition for customers.

The development of new house brand products is guided by a rigorous evaluation process, considering factors such as customer demand, product quality, price competitiveness, differentiation from established brands, supply chain reliability, and potential profitability. Sheng Siong is also exploring new partnerships and delivery platforms following the conclusion of its joint venture with Deliveroo in March.

The company acknowledged the potential impact of the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) link to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on consumer shopping patterns, particularly in northern Singapore, but believes that the convenience and time savings associated with local shopping will continue to be key drivers of grocery purchasing behavior. Sheng Siong will closely monitor consumer trends and adapt its strategies as needed to remain competitive





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