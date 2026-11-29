China's Shenzhou-23 undocked from Tiangong carrying Pakistani astronaut Zeeshan Ali and two crewmates, beginning a return to Earth expected to take about 5.5 hours.

China's Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, carrying three astronauts including Pakistani national Zeeshan Ali, undocked from the Tiangong space station on Sunday at 11:42 p.m. (1542 GMT) and began its journey back to Earth, according to state news agency Xinhua. The departure marks the end of Ali's short stay aboard China's orbital outpost, which has drawn strong attention in Pakistan.

The Shenzhou-23 return mission is now heading toward the Dongfeng Landing Site in northern China, where the return capsule is scheduled to make a controlled re-entry and touch down. The undocking was reported by Xinhua and carried by Reuters, with the spacecraft leaving the station under China's established crewed operations schedule.

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Shenzhou-23 Undocking and Return Timeline

Shenzhou-23 left Tiangong on Sunday and is expected to reach the ground in about 5.5 hours. That window covers the full trip from undocking to landing under China's three-orbit autonomous fast-return profile.

The return capsule will first carry out a controlled re-entry before touching down at the Dongfeng Landing Site. Each step in the sequence is handled automatically by the spacecraft's autonomous systems, which the three-orbit profile is designed to support.

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Because the mission follows a fixed profile, the arrival time at the landing site can be stated with precision once undocking has occurred. The 5.5-hour estimate gives ground teams and observers a clear reference point for the return.

Zeeshan Ali and the China-Pakistan Space Partnership

Zeeshan Ali is the first foreign astronaut to visit China's space station and also the first Pakistani in orbit. He spent about five days aboard Tiangong before beginning his return with the Shenzhou-23 crew.

Ali arrived at the Tiangong space station on November 25 aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft. That mission marked China's first crewed spaceflight carrying a foreign cosmonaut, setting a new milestone for the country's human spaceflight program.

The joint flight is part of a broader China-Pakistan space partnership that dates back to the early 1990s. That cooperation began with Chinese-launched Pakistani satellites, and Ali's flight represents its most visible step so far.

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As a payload specialist, Ali was tasked with four joint China-Pakistan experiments in life sciences and materials science while in orbit. Those experiments formed the scientific core of his stay, separate from the broader symbolic weight of his flight.

Ali's stay is much shorter than the roughly six-month rotation typically served by a Chinese astronaut. Even so, the mission has been cause for huge celebration in Pakistan, where his flight is widely seen as a national achievement.

Crew Roles and Next Steps After Landing

Ali is returning to Earth alongside Zhang Zhiyuan, who serves as commander of the return mission, and Lai Ka-ying. Lai is the first astronaut from Hong Kong and China's fourth female space traveller.

After touchdown at the Dongfeng Landing Site, the crew's return will close Ali's visit to the Tiangong space station. The shift in crew from Shenzhou-23 to the ongoing station operations will continue under China's crewed spaceflight program.