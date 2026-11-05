Sheree Ang's PRULady Payout Fuels Cancer Recovery and Future Dreams

Sheree Ang used her Prudential PRULady critical illness payout to quit her job, recover from cancer, and plan a future family and bistro without financial stress.

Sheree Ang secured her financial future by activating a Prudential PRULady Critical Illness policy, a decision that recently provided crucial support during her battle with early-stage uterus and cervical cancer. The 45-year-old woman, who works in the logistics sector, utilized the lump-sum insurance payout to cover medical costs and living expenses while she underwent treatment and recovered from the disease.

Insurance Strategy and Diagnosis Timeline

Sheree Ang took out the PRULady plan several years prior to her diagnosis, motivated by the loss of her maternal aunt and uncle to cancer in 2016. Her aunt's expensive bone marrow transplant highlighted the high costs of treatment, prompting Ang to consult her financial representative Pauline Tay from Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore. Tay recommended the PRULady policy, which includes full-body check-ups every two years, because Ang desired protection against illnesses affecting women. In June 2024, an abnormal Pap smear result led to a diagnosis of grade 1 Endometrioid Adenocarcinoma, a form of endometrial cancer, which was confirmed in July 2024.

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Treatment Decisions and Career Pause

Initially, a gynaecologist recommended removing Ang's uterus, but Pauline Tay advised seeking a second opinion to preserve Ang's future family plans. A second doctor prescribed oral medication and an intrauterine Mirena coil to suppress estrogen production instead. Ang began this conservative treatment in September 2024 and subsequently quit her job as a senior project manager to focus entirely on her health. The medication caused significant physical side effects, including a weight gain from 52kg to 68kg within a month and joint pain that limited her movement.

Financial Protection During Health Gap Years

The Prudential Critical Illness payout shielded Ang and her husband from the severe financial strain associated with serious health conditions. Statistics indicate that while 67 percent of Singaporeans expect recovery from severe-stage critical illness to exceed one year, only 29 percent believe their savings could cover household expenses without income during that period. Ang's lump-sum payout covered medical bills and daily costs, allowing her to navigate these health gap years without worrying about her finances while she focused on recovery.

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Recovery, Mental Health, and Future Ambitions

Ang's husband supported her through emotional challenges, helping her accept her changed physical appearance and encouraging her to enjoy life. This emotional support, combined with financial security, has enabled Ang to look forward to new life goals. She is currently trying to have a baby and scouting locations for her dream bistro bar, ambitions that seemed distant during her diagnosis in July 2024. Ang is now in remission and planning for a future where health and finances are both stable.

Role of Financial Advisors in Health Planning

Pauline Tay's role as both a trusted friend and a senior vice-president of Wealth Advisory at Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore was instrumental in Ang's preparation. Tay's advice to seek a second medical opinion directly influenced Ang's treatment choice, allowing her to keep the possibility of having children open. The case demonstrates how Prudential's PRULady plan provides comprehensive coverage, including post-diagnostic support, which helped Ang maintain her quality of life and pursue personal dreams despite a serious cancer diagnosis.