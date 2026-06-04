Shia LaBeouf Sentenced to Probation After Mardi Gras Bar Brawl Guilty Plea

Actor Shia LaBeouf received a suspended six‑month jail term and two years of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of simple battery stemming from a February Mardi Gras altercation in New Orleans, with the court also mandating alcohol treatment and a restraining order against the victims.

Shia LaBeouf was sentenced to six months of suspended jail time and two years of probation on June 3 after pleading guilty to three counts of simple battery stemming from an altercation outside a New Orleans bar during the city's Mardi Gras festivities.

The incident, captured on video on February 17, shows the actor, shirtless and apparently intoxicated, shoving one patron to the ground and striking another in the face, an injury that police said may have dislocated the victim's nose. LaBeouf was arrested near the historic French Quarter and released on bail pending his court appearance.

Orleans Parish Judge Juana Marine‑Lombard imposed a suspended sentence, required the actor to complete an alcohol‑treatment program, and ordered him to stay away from the three victims and the venue where the clash occurred. Attorney Sarah Chervinsky, representing LaBeouf, said her client wanted to take responsibility for his actions and described the episode as a "minor Mardi Gras bar tussle" with no evidence of bias or prejudice.

The district attorney's office, led by Jason Williams, consulted with the victims before offering the plea deal. One of the assaulted individuals, local entertainer Jeffrey Damnit - identified in police reports as Jeffrey Klein - testified that LaBeouf had pushed him from behind earlier in the night while shouting homophobic slurs and threatening his life.

Damnit's lawyer, Michael Kennedy, emphasized that all New Orleans residents deserve equal safety regardless of a perpetrator's fame and expressed hope that LaBeouf's behavior would improve after completing substance‑abuse treatment. The actor's legal troubles are not new. In 2017 he faced a New York City assault charge after a livestreamed incident, and later that year was arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction while filming "The Peanut Butter Falcon," resulting in probation.

He also settled a 2017 lawsuit filed by singer‑actress FKA Twigs, who alleged physical and emotional abuse during their relationship. Earlier this year LaBeouf downplayed any alcohol problem in an interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, attributing his aggressive behavior to "anger and ego" rather than intoxication.

He apologized for his conduct, acknowledging that his reaction to perceived homophobic provocation - "when I'm standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me touching my leg, I get scared" - was inappropriate. LaBeouf, who converted to Catholicism several years ago, now faces the court‑ordered rehabilitation program as part of his probation, marking the latest chapter in a series of public and legal controversies surrounding the once‑celebrated star





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Shia Labeouf Mardi Gras Assault Probation Legal Issues New Orleans

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