Joo Chiat Scramble Crossing Trial Starts Nov 16 for Three Months

A three-month scramble crossing trial begins Nov 16 at Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road, letting pedestrians cross in all directions including diagonally. The right turn from East Coast Road into Joo Chiat Road will be permanently restricted.

A three-month scramble crossing trial will begin on Nov 16 at the junction of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road, in front of i12 Katong shopping mall.

The trial will let pedestrians cross in all directions at once, including diagonally, while all vehicle movement is stopped. It is similar to the famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. The Land Transport Authority said the trial is at a relatively small junction with high foot traffic. The local community had expressed interest in improving safety at the busy crossing.

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Trial to Assess Safety and Traffic Flow at Busy Intersection

The LTA will monitor traffic and pedestrian conditions during the three months to assess the new arrangement. As part of the pilot, vehicles travelling along East Coast Road towards Mountbatten Road will no longer be allowed to make a right turn into Joo Chiat Road. That right turn will be permanently restricted. Residents in surrounding estates can still access their neighbourhood via alternative routes.

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Marine Parade-Braddell Heights MP Goh Pei Ming told CNA on Wednesday that the area is popular and the intersection is often busy. He said he has observed instances where turning vehicles almost hit pedestrians. He also told The Straits Times that ensuring pedestrians and motorists can get around safely and smoothly is the top priority. The idea for the scramble crossing came from a grassroots leader, Goh said.

He gave it much thought and felt it was worth a try. Grassroots leaders, merchant representatives, LTA officers and he spent months discussing and fine-tuning the plans. Grassroots volunteers and partners knocked on doors and distributed flyers to update the community. In a letter to residents and business owners on Oct 30, seen by CNA, the LTA laid out changes taking effect from Nov 16.

Community and LTA Collaborate on Scramble Crossing Implementation

Advanced signs will be in place, and wardens will be deployed on the implementation day to guide motorists and pedestrians. The letter was written by Mr Ridwan Kahar, manager of community partnership for the South East zone, under the LTA Quality Service Manager Office. The letter said LTA intends to assess the trial's potential to improve Walk-Cycle-Ride connectivity and walkability within the neighbourhood.

A dedicated pedestrian crossing phase will be introduced to allow pedestrians to cross the junction in all directions, including diagonally, while vehicular traffic is stopped. Motorists are urged to plan routes in advance, and pedestrians should use designated crossings and follow traffic signals at all times. Goh said his team will assess the findings to evaluate if the scramble crossing should become a permanent arrangement at the busy junction.

Exploring the Uniqueness of Scramble Crossings in Katong-Joo Chiat

If successful, he said, the scramble crossing can become another little uniqueness of Katong-Joo Chiat that keeps it distinctive, exciting and welcoming for all. He added that it could become another little unique feature of the precinct. Scramble crossings are rare in Singapore. There is just one permanent scramble crossing, at the junction of Robinson Road and Boon Tat Street, near the Lau Pa Sat hawker centre.

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The last time Singapore trialled a new scramble intersection was in December 2017 at the junction of Cairnhill Road and Orchard Road. That trial lasted a month. Before that, a December 2006 trial saw a scramble intersection deployed at the junction of Bideford Road and Orchard Road for six months. The Joo Chiat pilot will be Singapore's first such trial since the 2017 attempt in Orchard.

The Economic and Social Benefits of Pedestrian-Friendly Infrastructure

Transport economist Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences said scramble crossings are meant to facilitate both human and vehicular flow. They let pedestrians cross diagonally in one phase while ensuring cars are not delayed from completing turns due to pedestrians crossing. He said such crossings may improve the pedestrian experience of an area, which attracts footfall and benefits businesses.

However, Theseira said other factors matter, such as the existing extent of pedestrianisation, with shops oriented towards foot traffic rather than cars, and the existence of good walkways. He said Joo Chiat does well in some aspects, although one could also argue vehicle traffic should be reduced or eliminated along the Joo Chiat Road corridor itself. He cited car-free initiatives or the removal of parking lots to increase pedestrian space.

A stretch of Joo Chiat Road went car-free for six hours on Oct 3 as part of World Car-Free Day. It drew over 5,000 people. The LTA noted that while the new crossing arrangement will improve pedestrian convenience and safety, it may result in longer waiting times for both motorists and pedestrians. Traffic conditions and road user behaviour will be taken into account.