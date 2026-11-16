Shibuya-Style Scramble Crossing Launches at Joo Chiat Road

Joo Chiat Road introduces a new scramble crossing on Nov 16, 2026. Pedestrians celebrate faster crossing while motorists face detours and right-turn restrictions in Singapore.

The Joo Chiat Road intersection in Singapore has officially introduced a Shibuya-style scramble crossing on Monday, Nov 16, 2026. This new infrastructure aims to improve pedestrian safety and efficiency by allowing walkers to cross diagonally from all four corners simultaneously. While the initiative has generated significant excitement among shoppers and local business owners, it has also sparked concern among motorists regarding increased wait times and altered traffic flows.

Scramble Crossing Operational Details

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) implemented the trial crossing to address pedestrian congestion and safety issues in the busy Katong area. Under this system, vehicle traffic in all directions must stop completely to allow pedestrians to cross from any angle, including diagonals. The mechanism temporarily halts all motorized movement to create a safe zone for foot traffic.

Also read 65-year-old man found dead in Balestier Road residential unit

Observers noted that the pedestrian phase lasts approximately 35 seconds after a waiting period of up to 2 minutes and 5 seconds. Workers completed the final markings and erected traffic signals just before 2 pm on Nov 16, 2026. The crossing was officially marked with signs indicating it is a trial run in front of the i12 Katong shopping complex.

Business and Public Reception

Edmond Wong, president of the Katong-Joo Chiat Business Association, emphasized that safety was the primary driver for the project. He noted that the area is already flooded with visitors, but past car accidents necessitated a priority shift toward pedestrian protection. Wong also operates the rice dumpling store Kim Choo and was directly involved in the discussions regarding the crossing design.

Advertisement

Local retailers are optimistic about the novelty factor attracting more footfall. Cary Cheng, who works at The Wyld Shop, reported that a customer specifically visited the area that morning to see the Shibuya-style crossing. Similarly, Tan Kay Chuan, vice-president of the business association and owner of the AlibabaR bar, believes the fun element will boost neighborhood traffic in the first month.

Edgar and Kai Xiang Lim traveled from Sengkang to experience the unique intersection design. They described the crossing as very special and expressed intentions to visit Joo Chiat more frequently. The positive reception highlights the crossing's potential to transform the area into a destination for urban exploration.

Traffic Restrictions and Driver Impact

The introduction of the scramble crossing has led to immediate changes for drivers navigating the junction. The right turn from East Coast Road towards Joo Chiat Road is now permanently restricted. This constraint affects motorists who previously used that maneuver to access specific parts of the neighborhood more quickly.

Residents like Chan Shi Kai, 44, have noted that while the crossing reduces crowding at the corners near Awfully Chocolate and AlibabaR, the impact on driving conditions remains uncertain. Traffic warden presence was observed directing flow as congestion grew heavier toward midday on Nov 16, 2026. The LTA acknowledged these concerns in a letter sent to residents and business owners in October.

Advertisement

The LTA assured the community that residents in surrounding estates can still access their homes via alternative routes. However, the permanent loss of the right turn signifies a long-term adjustment to local traffic patterns. Motorists must plan their journeys to accommodate these new constraints during the trial period.

Future Assessment and Community Response

The trial period serves as a critical data collection phase for the LTA. Stakeholders are monitoring both pedestrian flow efficiency and the subsequent impact on vehicular delay. The community's reaction ranges from enthusiastic adoption by walkers to cautious scrutiny by drivers accustomed to previous traffic rules.

Esther, a 70-year-old retiree, highlighted the convenience of the new system. She lives in Tokyo but resides in Marine Parade when in Singapore and purposely stopped to capture the diagonal crossing for friends in Japan. She contrasted the new direct route with the old method of waiting at multiple lights, noting the significant time savings.

As the trial progresses, the Joo Chiat Road intersection stands as a test case for urban design that prioritizes pedestrians. The outcome will likely influence future infrastructure decisions in other high-traffic areas of Singapore. The immediate effect is a bustling, albeit slower for cars, urban environment.