Shifting Alliances in Southeast Asia: China Gains Ground as US Influence Wanes

A new survey reveals growing preference for China over the US among Southeast Asian nations, driven by concerns over US policy and China's proactive engagement. The region faces multiple challenges including fuel supply disruptions, political crises, and superpower rivalry.

Southeast Asia is currently navigating a complex web of challenges, ranging from disruptions in fuel supplies stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to the deeply concerning political crisis unfolding in Myanmar.

The region is also grappling with the insidious issue of scam compounds, alongside broader concerns related to security, economic stability, trade dynamics, and the escalating impacts of climate change. Adding another layer of complexity is the intensifying rivalry between global superpowers, particularly the United States and China, which is placing considerable pressure on Southeast Asian nations to align themselves with one side or the other.

However, recent developments suggest a potential shift in the regional balance of power. The United States’ influence appears to be waning, a trend attributed to last year’s imposition of tariffs and exacerbated by the current conflict in the Middle East, which escalated on February 28th with joint military actions by Israel and the US targeting Iran.

In contrast, China is actively positioning itself as a dependable partner for Southeast Asian countries. This perceived strategic move is highlighted by the recent tour undertaken by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who visited Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar last week. The visits were not merely ceremonial; they signaled a concerted effort by Beijing to strengthen ties and demonstrate its commitment to regional stability, unity, and cooperative development.

The ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s ‘State of Southeast Asia: 2026 Survey Report’ provides compelling evidence of this changing sentiment. The survey reveals that over half of the respondents now favor China over the US if forced to choose, a significant departure from last year’s results where 52% leaned towards the United States.

Furthermore, the survey indicates a growing level of trust in China, with 55.6% of respondents anticipating improved relations with China over the next three years. Critically, the survey identified concerns about ‘US global leadership’ as the primary geopolitical worry, surpassing even anxieties related to the South China Sea dispute. Experts suggest this shift isn’t a result of deliberate Chinese diplomacy, but rather a consequence of a gradual divergence in Washington’s policies towards Southeast Asia.

One analyst pointed out that the current US approach is generating negative repercussions and that a failure to adapt a more collaborative and less confrontational foreign policy could lead to a further decline in US influence. The visit by China’s top diplomat to the three Southeast Asian capitals was described as more than just routine diplomacy, serving as a clear message of China’s dedication to fostering stability, unity, and cooperation within the region.

This commitment is underpinned by substantial economic ties; Southeast Asia represents China’s largest regional trading partner, with bilateral trade projected to reach a staggering US$1 trillion (S$1.28 trillion). Concrete examples of strengthened cooperation emerged from the visits. China and Cambodia have agreed to enhance their already strong relationship through a new “2+2” dialogue format, expanding collaboration into the realm of security.

In Thailand, China advocated for joint efforts to combat transnational crime and, crucially, offered its services as a potential mediator in the ongoing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia. The situation in Myanmar is more nuanced, but China continues to engage with the government to safeguard its strategic interests, maintain border stability, and promote infrastructure development.

Recent discussions between Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing focused on Thailand's Land Bridge project, highlighting the region’s focus on infrastructure and connectivity. These developments, alongside concerning reports of foreign employers displaying disrespectful behavior towards Malaysian staff, underscore the multifaceted challenges and evolving dynamics shaping Southeast Asia’s future





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