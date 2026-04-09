Shinee's Minho Feels 'Apologetic' Seeing Dad's Lonely Apartment on 'I Live Alone'

Shinee's Minho expressed feelings of empathy and concern after visiting his father, Choi Yun-kyum, on the reality show I Live Alone. The episode highlighted the emptiness of his father's apartment, prompting Minho to reflect on his loneliness and resolve to spend more time with him.

Shinee 's Minho , a prominent K-pop idol and actor, recently shared a poignant moment on the reality show I Live Alone , revealing his heartfelt emotions regarding his father, Choi Yun-kyum. The episode, which offered a glimpse into the everyday lives of celebrities, featured Minho spending time with his father, a celebrated former national football player and the current head coach of Yongin FC in K League Two.

Minho, recognizing his father's dedication and the hardships he has endured throughout his 20-year career as a head coach, arranged a special visit to the training ground, complete with a coffee truck and fruit boxes. This gesture, filled with affection and respect, prompted lighthearted banter between father and son, showcasing their close bond. During their interaction, Minho playfully suggested regular coffee truck visits, highlighting the warmth and familial connection they share. The episode served as a touching portrayal of their relationship, emphasizing the mutual respect and care they have for each other despite their busy lives.\The heart of the episode revolved around a visit to Choi's apartment, provided by his job, where Minho was visibly taken aback by the emptiness. The apartment, lacking in furnishings and personal touches, deeply impacted Minho, prompting him to reflect on his father's solitude. The stark contrast between the functional stove and the bare fridge, along with the sparsely filled closet, underscored the reality of Choi's life, leading Minho to express his concerns. He inquired about his father's need for more belongings, but Choi, in his characteristic humility, stated he only required his workout attire and a suit. This exchange highlighted the father's independence and simplicity, further amplifying Minho's feelings of empathy. In a separate interview, Minho candidly shared his feelings, stating that the emptiness of the apartment evoked a sense of both sadness and apology. He expressed concern about his father's loneliness and resolved to make more frequent calls to bridge the distance. This revelation showcased a mature and caring side of Minho, reflecting his deep appreciation for his father's sacrifices and his commitment to strengthening their bond. The episode provided a vulnerable and intimate look into the relationship between a successful son and a devoted father.\The episode further delved into the passage of time and the evolving dynamics of their relationship. Minho reflected on the physical changes in his father, acknowledging that years had passed since they last engaged in a soccer challenge. He expressed a mix of happiness and sadness, recognizing the inevitable effects of aging. He shared that being with his father always brings him joy and that he felt remorse for not visiting sooner. Minho's reflections went beyond the immediate moment, revealing the profound influence his father has had on his life. He revealed that his father is his role model, shaping the person he aspires to be. Minho, who has lived apart from his family since high school, has had an impressive career since debuting with Shinee in 2008. Beyond his music, he has starred in numerous dramas, including Pianist, To The Beautiful You, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Somehow 17, The Fabulous, and Romance in the House. He actively participates in fitness competitions such as AIA Hyrox, where he and his team achieved remarkable success, finishing first in their division and fourth overall. The episode provided a moving narrative about the strength of family ties, highlighting the importance of love, understanding, and the enduring connection between a father and son





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Shinee's Minho Feels 'Apologetic' for Father's Lonely Living SituationShinee's Minho expressed feelings of sadness and apology after seeing his father, a veteran soccer coach, living in an empty apartment on the reality show I Live Alone. The episode showed Minho spending time with his father, including a visit to his sparse apartment, highlighting his father's dedication and the loneliness that may come with it.

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