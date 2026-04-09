Shinee's Minho Reflects on Father's Solitary Life: 'It Must Be Lonely'

Shinee's Minho shares a heartfelt experience on 'I Live Alone' as he visits his father, a veteran soccer coach, and reflects on his father's solitary life and his own feelings of empathy and regret.

Shinee 's Minho , a renowned K-pop idol and actor, recently shared a poignant moment on the reality show I Live Alone , revealing his feelings about his father, Choi Yun-kyum, and his solitary life. The episode offered viewers a glimpse into the everyday life of the two, with Minho spending a day with his father, who is a veteran soccer coach. The episode began with Minho visiting his father at his coaching job, where he showed his support by bringing a coffee truck and fruit boxes.

The warm exchange between the two highlighted their close bond, filled with playful banter and mutual respect. During their visit, Minho playfully suggested regular coffee truck visits, and his father, in turn, joked about the frequency. This interaction perfectly illustrated the easygoing nature of their relationship, while also subtly hinting at the distance that often separates them due to their busy lives. The experience was made even more significant with the candid look at their everyday routines and unspoken affection.\The episode took a more reflective turn when Minho visited his father’s apartment, which is provided by his job. The apartment's emptiness struck a chord with Minho, who was visibly taken aback by the sparse living conditions. The empty fridge and almost bare closet underscored the reality of his father’s solitary existence. Minho's reaction was one of genuine concern, he asked his father why he didn’t have more clothes. In a separate interview, Minho confessed to feeling apologetic. He expressed empathy for his father, acknowledging the potential loneliness of living in an empty apartment. This moment of vulnerability showcased Minho's deep love and respect for his father, and the emotional weight of realizing how much time had passed. It highlighted the sacrifices made by his father and the life he has built for himself. The depth of the reflection reveals a mature individual aware of how life evolves, and the implications of time and distance.\The day together culminated in a mix of happiness and sadness for Minho. He reflected on how his father, despite his experience, wasn't as agile on the soccer field as he used to be. The episode captured the passage of time and the changes that come with it. He acknowledged the years that have passed, leading to a deeper understanding of his father’s life. Minho also realized that despite their physical distance, the time they spent together always brought joy. This feeling prompted a renewed commitment to stay connected. He admitted feeling guilty about not visiting more often. Minho expressed his admiration for his father, stating that he aspires to be the same kind of person. He credits his father with helping him become who he is today. The episode further highlighted Minho's journey of self-discovery and his appreciation for his family. From the episode’s exploration of their relationship, to the realization of the emotional weight of distance, the episode was both a celebration of family love and a reminder of the need to maintain strong connections





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Shinee's Minho feels 'apologetic' seeing dad live in empty apartment: 'It must be lonely'He's a veteran K-pop idol and his father is a veteran soccer coach.In a recent episode of the Korean variety show I Live Alone where celebrities take viewers through their everyday lives, Minho from the K-pop group Shinee spent the day with his father Choi Yun-kyum, a former national football player and now the head coach of Yongin FC in...

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Shinee's Minho Feels 'Apologetic' for Father's Lonely Living SituationShinee's Minho expressed feelings of sadness and apology after seeing his father, a veteran soccer coach, living in an empty apartment on the reality show I Live Alone. The episode showed Minho spending time with his father, including a visit to his sparse apartment, highlighting his father's dedication and the loneliness that may come with it.

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