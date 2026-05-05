Shingles Vaccine May Offer Unexpected Heart Protection, Study Suggests

New research indicates the shingles vaccine could significantly reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiac death in individuals with heart disease, prompting further investigation into its cardiovascular benefits.

The increasing visibility of advertisements promoting the shingles vaccine for seniors often elicits a sense of resignation – yet another vaccine to consider. However, emerging research suggests a potentially groundbreaking benefit: the shingles vaccine may offer significant protection against heart attack, stroke, and cardiac-related deaths.

A study published in March revealed that individuals with heart disease who received the shingles vaccine experienced nearly half the rate of serious cardiac events a year later compared to those who remained unvaccinated. The analysis encompassed the medical records of over 246,000 adults diagnosed with atherosclerotic heart disease, with half having received the Shingrix vaccine.

The results indicated a 32 percent reduction in heart attack risk, a 25 percent decrease in stroke incidence, and a 25 percent lower likelihood of developing heart failure among vaccinated participants. Furthermore, vaccinated individuals demonstrated a 46 percent reduction in major adverse cardiac events and a remarkable 66 percent decrease in all-cause mortality.

Dr. Robert Nguyen, the study’s lead author and a resident physician at the University of California, emphasized that these protective effects might be even more pronounced in individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular disease, representing the highest-risk population. This discovery raises crucial questions: How can a vaccine designed to prevent shingles impact cardiovascular health? Why aren’t cardiologists routinely recommending the vaccine for heart disease prevention? And what exactly is shingles?

The root cause lies in the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox. Unlike many viruses, it doesn’t disappear after recovery; instead, it remains dormant within the body. Typically, the immune system effectively suppresses the virus, preventing reactivation.

However, with age and the natural decline of immune function – a process known as immunosenescence – the virus can reawaken, manifesting as shingles. Shingles presents as a painful, blistering rash that typically appears as a stripe or cluster on one side of the body, commonly affecting the waist, chest, back, or neck.

This distinctive pattern is due to the virus traveling along a specific sensory nerve originating from the spinal cord, limiting the rash to the skin innervated by that nerve. A significant complication of shingles is postherpetic neuralgia (PNH), characterized by persistent pain even after the rash has healed. Dr. Stephanie Sujipto, a consultant at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases’ Department of Infectious Diseases, highlights the increased risk of complications, particularly among the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Dr. Adrian Poh, medical director and family physician at HMI OneCare Clinic, notes that PNH affects approximately 10 to 15 percent of shingles patients, potentially rising to 50 percent in older populations. The reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus can trigger inflammation, elevating the risk of stroke and acute coronary events following a shingles episode.

Dr. Rohit Khurana, a consultant cardiologist from The Harley Street Heart And Vascular Centre, explains that the virus can induce inflammation and damage to blood vessels, potentially leading to a stroke-like condition. The virus’s ability to inflame blood vessels extends to the inner lining, causing them to become inflamed and ‘sticky’, contributing to chronic inflammation and plaque buildup – key factors in atherosclerosis, heart attacks, stroke, and hypertension. Parkway Shenton’s medical director, Wee Peng, further elaborates on this process.

Dr. Khurana adds that older adults and those with existing cardiovascular disease or vascular risk factors stand to benefit the most from the vaccine, as their baseline risk of vascular events is already higher. However, medical professionals are cautious about prescribing the vaccine specifically for cardiovascular protection. Dr. Lim emphasizes that Shingrix is currently approved solely for preventing shingles and its complications, not for treating or preventing heart disease.

While Dr. Khurana acknowledges the exciting nature of the study’s findings, he doesn’t anticipate the widespread use of shingles vaccines as an off-label treatment for cardiovascular disease. He stresses the need for further research to establish a stronger causal link, including imaging studies to demonstrate vascular inflammation and biomarker analysis to assess inflammation following a shingles episode. This research is crucial to fully understand the mechanisms at play and determine the potential for broader applications of the shingles vaccine





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Shingles Vaccine Heart Disease Stroke Cardiac Events Varicella-Zoster Virus Immunosenescence Inflammation Cardiovascular Health Shingrix Vaccination

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