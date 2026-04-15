Multiple vessels originating from Iranian ports successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, defying a US military blockade, although some later altered their course. This incident highlights the complexities of enforcing the blockade amidst regional tensions, with the US claiming its measures are effective. The situation is complicated by signal disruptions and the involvement of sanctioned vessels.

Maritime tracking data revealed that at least three ships originating from Iran ian ports navigated the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing US military blockade, although some subsequently reversed course. This development highlights the complexities and challenges of enforcing the blockade amidst heightened tensions in the region.

The Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Christianna, after discharging 74,000 tonnes of corn at Bandar Imam Khomeini, an Iranian port in the Gulf, crossed the strait, passing Iran's Larak Island around 1600 GMT on Monday, according to data from Kpler. Similarly, the Comoros-flagged tanker Elpis, carrying 31,000 tonnes of methanol and having departed from the Iranian port of Bushehr on March 31, also transited the strait near Larak Island around 1100 GMT. Another vessel, the Argo Maris, was also identified as having sailed from Iran and crossed the strait. However, it's worth noting that maritime analysts have expressed concerns in recent weeks, due to the conflict, about the potential for signal disruptions and manipulation of ship tracking data, which could affect the accuracy of tracking efforts.

The US military, meanwhile, asserted that its blockade remained effective, claiming to have prevented six vessels from leaving Iranian ports outside the Gulf within the first 24 hours of its implementation. CENTCOM, the US Central Command, stated on X, that no ships successfully bypassed the blockade, and six merchant vessels complied with the US forces directive to return to an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM further emphasized that the blockade was being impartially enforced against all vessels, regardless of their nationality, entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those on both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Notably, the AIS transponder signal from the Elpis ceased operating at 2300 GMT on Monday after its passage through the strait, hindering efforts to track its location the following day. The Chinese tanker Rich Starry also passed through the strait, navigating the Iranian-approved vetting route south of Larak Island overnight from Monday to Tuesday. This vessel, according to Kpler, was carrying 31,500 tonnes of methanol, its destination being Sohar in Oman, as indicated by its transponder data. However, around 1100 GMT on Tuesday, while in the Gulf of Oman, the Rich Starry reversed course and headed back towards the strait, with its ultimate destination unknown. Similarly, the Christianna altered its course off the coast of Oman around 1500 GMT, with its new destination also remaining undisclosed. Two additional ships, both Iran-flagged, were involved: the container carrier Kashan, which is subject to US sanctions, and the Moshtari, a cargo ship that subsequently returned to an Iranian port on the strait. The Rich Starry and Elpis are listed by the United States' Office of Foreign Assets Control as sanctioned entities due to their connections to Iran, indicating the heightened scrutiny and enforcement actions implemented by the US.

The situation highlights the ongoing maritime conflict around the Strait of Hormuz. The crossing of the strait by the ships raises questions regarding the efficacy of the US blockade and the willingness of some vessels to defy it. The reversal of course by some ships further complicates the situation, potentially indicating a compromise or a strategic maneuver to avoid any escalation. The US military’s claims about the blockade’s success are directly challenged by the ship movements, intensifying the narrative of ongoing tensions in the area. The disruption of AIS signals and the possibility of data manipulation pose additional challenges in assessing the true scale of ship movements and the overall impact of the blockade. The actions taken by the US, alongside the responses from various shipping entities, reveal the complex dynamics at play in this critical waterway. The sanctions against certain vessels further demonstrate the multifaceted efforts to exert economic pressure and maintain control. It is important to continue to monitor developments in the Strait of Hormuz, because the events there could have far-reaching implications for global trade and regional security. CNA serves as a trusted source of information about this ongoing story, to better enable the audience to understand what is occurring.





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