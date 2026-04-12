Shoe Thief Caught on Camera at Woodlands HDB Flat, Discarding Stolen Goods in Rubbish Chute

A man was caught on camera stealing shoes from a Woodlands HDB flat and disposing of them in the rubbish chute. The incident, which occurred on April 10th, was shared on social media and prompted a police report. The post also led to similar experiences being shared by neighbours.

A brazen theft unfolded at a Woodlands HDB flat, captured on camera and shared widely on social media. The incident, which occurred at a common corridor along Woodlands Drive 73 on Friday, April 10th, involved a man stealing shoes and discarding them in the communal rubbish chute .

The owner of the shoes, Ridzwan Zuhaire Zuraime, shared the CCTV footage of the incident on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, prompting a wave of reactions and leading to further revelations about similar experiences within the community. The swift and deliberate nature of the theft, combined with the perpetrator's apparent lack of concern, has sparked concern and discussion among residents regarding security and safety in their housing complex. The video footage reveals a man, clad in a black and yellow singlet, shorts, and black gloves, cautiously approaching Ridzwan's unit. He then swiftly seizes four pairs of shoes from the shoe rack located outside the flat before making a run for the rubbish chute, where he unceremoniously disposes of the stolen footwear. The entire episode, captured in chilling detail, has left residents understandably disturbed and seeking answers. Ridzwan's initial confusion and search for his missing shoes eventually led him to review his CCTV footage, which provided the irrefutable evidence of the theft. \Following the dissemination of the CCTV footage on social media, the post quickly gained traction, triggering a flurry of comments and sharing amongst the residents of the Woodlands HDB complex and beyond. The incident also highlighted the importance of security measures in common areas of public housing. In his Facebook post, Ridzwan detailed his initial attempts to locate his missing shoes. Initially, he suspected that the shoes might have been misplaced or left behind by his children at his mother-in-law's home. However, upon reviewing the CCTV footage, he realized the shoes had been stolen. The footage served as crucial evidence to support his police report. The reaction to the post wasn't limited to mere comments; it also led to neighbors stepping forward and sharing their own experiences of missing shoes, suggesting a possible pattern of petty theft within the neighborhood. The shared experiences of the neighbors reinforced the significance of the event and the need for proactive security measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The incident serves as a reminder to the importance of community vigilance. \The police have confirmed that a report was lodged regarding the incident, and investigations are currently underway. The police are now working to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. The swift actions of the thief, the boldness of the theft, and the disposal of the stolen shoes down the rubbish chute suggest a degree of planning. The incident raises questions about the motivations behind the theft and the potential for similar incidents to occur. The case underscores the need for constant monitoring of security cameras and the prompt reporting of suspicious activities. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, report any suspicious behavior, and take precautions to protect their belongings. The incident also serves as a reminder of the role that social media can play in the rapid dissemination of information and in mobilizing communities to address local issues. The prompt sharing of the CCTV footage enabled residents to become aware of the incident quickly, exchange insights, and potentially assist in the ongoing police investigation. The community's response shows how important it is for neighbours to be there for each other and how quickly the community can come together to respond to the issues affecting them. The incident is a poignant reminder that even seemingly minor acts of theft can have a significant impact on individuals and communities





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