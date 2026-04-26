Shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump Safe

A shooting occurred at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 25, 2026, prompting a rapid response from security forces. President Trump was present and unharmed. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has been apprehended and is facing charges.

A shooting incident occurred at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday, April 25, 2026, prompting a swift response from the Secret Service , National Guard, and local law enforcement.

President Donald Trump was present at the dinner, held at the Washington Hilton, and was briefly rushed off stage following the gunfire. He was unharmed. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, breached security and attempted to reach the ballroom where the dinner was taking place. Video footage shows Allen running past security barricades before being intercepted by Secret Service agents.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, having been shot in a bullet-resistant vest. Allen was apprehended and is currently facing firearm-related charges, including assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon. The incident unfolded shortly after the dinner began, an event that held particular significance this year as it marked President Trump’s first attendance since taking office.

The atmosphere inside the ballroom was one of chaos as guests dove for cover while agents secured the stage and escorted the President and First Lady Melania Trump to safety. There was a brief attempt to resume the event, with hotel staff preparing to continue as normal, but ultimately, President Trump was advised by the Secret Service to return to the White House.

This is the third time since 2024 that President Trump has been the target of a direct threat. Vice President JD Vance, FBI director Kash Patel, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche were also present at the dinner and were quickly secured.

Following the incident, President Trump addressed the nation from the James Brady Press Briefing Room, stating that the attacker appeared to be a lone wolf and suggesting that such incidents are a consequence of being a high-profile figure. He expressed a desire to reschedule the dinner within 30 days but acknowledged the need for heightened security measures. Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting and have stated that Allen acted alone.

The incident has sparked a renewed debate about security protocols at high-profile events and the challenges of protecting public figures. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities gather more information. The White House is reviewing security procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future, and President Trump indicated a need for security levels 'nobody has ever seen before'





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