Shopee and Lazada Strip Fake Stores Ahead of Nov 11 Sale

E‑commerce giants Shopee and Lazada removed dozens of counterfeit storefronts before the 11.11 shopping event, tightening checks to protect shoppers and curb brand‑copying fraud.

Shopee and Lazada announced that more than twenty fake storefronts had been removed from their platforms before the Nov 11 11.11 shopping event, a major online sale that attracts millions of consumers across Asia. The companies said they banned the sellers' accounts and increased verification procedures to curb imitation of well‑known retailers.

How the Platforms Tackled Counterfeit Listings

Both Shopee and Lazada said they use a combination of manual review and automated tools to detect listings that copy the names, logos and colour schemes of established brands. A Shopee spokesperson confirmed that "listings or shops that infringe intellectual property rights are prohibited on our platform," and that the company is continually refining its detection algorithms. The platform's review process also includes user reporting, with a "Report this Product" button that forwards suspicious items to an investigation team.

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Lazada adopted a similar approach, tightening its seller onboarding and monitoring processes before the event. The company said it had removed stores that violated its policies, and that it would continue to suspend or ban sellers found to be selling counterfeit goods. Both organisations encouraged shoppers to check URLs carefully and to report any suspicious activity in their apps.

Research Uncovers Remainder of Fake Stores

An independent probe by the Chinese‑language daily Lianhe Zaobao found a minimum of ten fraudulent stores on each platform. The fake sellers used the names and logos of prominent department stores, supermarkets and drugstores in Singapore and Malaysia, and sometimes called themselves "official stores". They posted heavily discounted cosmetics and skincare products that were marketed at prices below 20 percent of retail values.

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The investigation also revealed a systematic review-farming scheme: identical user profiles regularly left five‑star ratings on multiple products within the same shop, often accompanied by photos with near‑identical backgrounds and product arrangements. These tactics were designed to create an illusion of authenticity and trust for unsuspecting buyers.

Impact on Consumers and Next Steps

The removal of counterfeit storefronts is expected to reduce losses for shoppers during the 11.11 period. Singapore police have reported that scams led to losses of $410.6 million in the first half of 2026, a figure that underscores the severity of online fraud. Both Shopee and Lazada have pledged to continue strengthening safeguards, including ongoing monitoring and stricter seller verification, to protect consumers and maintain trust in their marketplaces.

Consumers are advised to verify URLs for misspellings or suspicious domain extensions, and to rely on the in‑app reporting tools if they suspect a fraudulent listing. With the 11.11 sale approaching, both platforms are emphasizing the importance of vigilance while offering the biggest discount window of the year.