Shopee Cuts Jobs Amidst AI Push, Affecting Hundreds of Developers Globally

E-commerce giant Shopee has announced job cuts, with hundreds of developer roles affected globally. The layoffs, confirmed by multiple sources, are part of the company's ongoing shift towards artificial intelligence. Employees at the Singapore headquarters were informed of the changes, with those affected set to receive an 'N+2' severance package. The company notified the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU) in advance, enabling the union to support affected employees. Shopee's parent company, Sea, has been pushing towards AI, with higher earnings reported despite increased operating expenses.

E-commerce giant Shopee has undertaken a significant restructuring, announcing job cuts in Singapore and globally. The layoffs, confirmed by multiple sources, are part of the company's ongoing shift towards artificial intelligence.

Shopee, which dominates Southeast Asia's e-commerce market, has offices in over 20 cities worldwide, with its headquarters in Singapore. The recent cuts, affecting hundreds of developer roles globally, amount to approximately 8% of Shopee's developer workforce. Employees at the Singapore headquarters were informed of the changes via the company's instant messaging platform, followed by in-person meetings with the human resources department.

Those affected are set to receive an 'N+2' severance package, offering one month of salary for each year of service plus an additional two months of pay. While the company did not hold a townhall meeting or send a company-wide email, it did notify the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU) in advance, enabling the union to support affected employees.

Shopee's parent company, Sea, has been pushing towards AI, with CEO Forrest Li stating in 2025 that a trillion-dollar market capitalization is possible with a strong focus on AI. Sea has committed capital to internal and external AI projects and established an AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore. Despite increased operating expenses and cost of revenue, Sea posted higher earnings in the first quarter of 2026, with net income increasing by 6.7% year-on-year to US$438.2 million





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