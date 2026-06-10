Shopee Cuts Jobs in Singapore as it Shifts Focus Towards Artificial Intelligence

E-commerce platform Shopee has cut jobs in Singapore as it shifts focus towards artificial intelligence (AI). Parent group Sea Ltd is cutting hundreds of developer jobs at Shopee globally as it adopts AI in the workplace and develops new services based on the technology.

E-commerce platform Shopee has cut jobs in Singapore as it shifts focus towards artificial intelligence (AI). Parent group Sea Ltd is cutting hundreds of developer jobs at Shopee globally as it adopts AI in the workplace and develops new services based on the technology, according to Bloomberg.

It was reported that the cuts, which began this week, amount to about 8 per cent of Shopee's developer workforce, affecting roles such as quality assurance. Responding to queries from AsiaOne on Wednesday (June 10), Shopee said the company regularly assesses its staffing needs and may make adjustments based on operational and business priorities, adding that the decisions are made after careful consideration.

For colleagues affected by any changes, Shopee is committed to providing support during this period of transition, though the company did not disclose how many employees in Singapore were affected. In response to queries, the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU) said Shopee had informed the union in advance about a 'workforce adjustment affecting certain employees', according to CNA.

Advance notification has enabled CMPU to work closely with management to better support affected employees through this challenging period, including ensuring fair compensation packages are offered. Shopee last carried out a workforce adjustment when it rescinded dozens of job offers. The move came shortly after parent company Sea Ltd reported widening losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people who were interviewed by Reuters then said the offer was withdrawn just days before they were due to start work





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shopee AI Developer Jobs Sea Ltd Recrescinded Job Offers Parent Company Revenue Growth Widening Losses Creative Media And Publishing Union Cna Reuters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thai jobs for Myanmar refugees could show way forward for Asian nations, UN saysBANGKOK — More than 5,500 Myanmar refugees living in camps along Thailand's border have found jobs since Bangkok eased employment curbs last year, an approach that offers a regional example, a senior UN refugee official told Reuters.

Read more »

Singapore Teachers Overcome Challenges in Overseas PostingsApproximately 30 Singapore Ministry of Education teachers, out of 33,000, are posted overseas to schools like the Singapore International School in Hong Kong and Singapore Armed Forces locations. They share experiences of overcoming cultural differences, language barriers, and homesickness while contributing to the continuity of education for Singaporean students abroad. The postings, lasting typically three years for teachers, provide professional development and ensure smooth reintegration of students returning to Singapore.

Read more »

Honda Civic cuts off police van during right turn in SingaporeA dashcam video shows a Honda Civic overtaking a police van on the right as both vehicles turn right, forcing the van to brake. The incident occurred on June 8 in Singapore and highlights concerns about road safety and driver behaviour, especially given a recent poll that identified impatience as a major cause of traffic hazards. The driver was not stopped by police. The episode comes as authorities stress the need for improved road safety culture.

Read more »

Shopee Cuts Jobs Amidst AI Push, Affecting Hundreds of Developers GloballyE-commerce giant Shopee has announced job cuts, with hundreds of developer roles affected globally. The layoffs, confirmed by multiple sources, are part of the company's ongoing shift towards artificial intelligence. Employees at the Singapore headquarters were informed of the changes, with those affected set to receive an 'N+2' severance package. The company notified the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU) in advance, enabling the union to support affected employees. Shopee's parent company, Sea, has been pushing towards AI, with higher earnings reported despite increased operating expenses.

Read more »