Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump Safe

A shooting occurred at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 25, 2026, attended by President Donald Trump. The Secret Service swiftly evacuated the President, and an investigation is underway. Initial reports indicate between five and eight shots were fired, causing widespread panic among attendees.

A disturbing incident unfolded at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday night, April 25, 2026, as shots were fired during US President Donald Trump 's attendance.

The event, a traditionally lighthearted affair bringing together journalists, politicians, and celebrities, was thrown into chaos as loud bangs reverberated through the banquet hall. Witnesses and reporters from Agence France-Presse (AFP) confirmed the gunfire, prompting immediate and widespread panic among the attendees. Guests, many dressed in formal attire, instinctively sought cover under tables, creating a scene of fear and confusion. Initial reports suggest between five and eight shots were discharged, though the exact number remains unconfirmed as investigations are underway.

The Secret Service, along with other federal and local law enforcement agencies, responded with overwhelming force, swiftly securing the area and initiating a comprehensive security sweep of the hotel. Helicopters circled overhead, providing aerial surveillance and support to the ground teams. The immediate priority was the safety of President Trump and all those present at the dinner. The response was remarkably swift and decisive.

Secret Service agents immediately surrounded President Trump, and he was quickly escorted off the stage, ensuring his safety. First Lady Melania Trump reportedly displayed a visible reaction to the unfolding events, appearing concerned moments before her husband was removed from the stage, as captured by a live broadcast from CSPAN.

The dinner was attended by a number of high-profile figures, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, all of whom were also subject to immediate security protocols. The Washington Hilton Hotel was effectively locked down, with police establishing a perimeter and controlling access to the area.

The incident has triggered a massive investigation, with authorities working to determine the source of the gunfire, the motive behind the attack, and whether any individuals were injured. The atmosphere inside the hotel was described as one of intense fear and uncertainty, with guests recounting moments of sheer terror as they scrambled for safety.

The event, intended to celebrate the role of the press in a democratic society, was instead marred by violence and a stark reminder of the security challenges facing the nation. The quick reaction of the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies is being credited with preventing potentially greater harm. The aftermath of the shooting has left many questions unanswered. While President Trump is confirmed to be safe, the full extent of the incident and its implications are still unfolding.

Authorities are meticulously reviewing security footage, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing forensic evidence to piece together a complete picture of what transpired. The White House has released a brief statement acknowledging the incident and expressing gratitude to the Secret Service for their swift action. A more detailed statement is expected to be released following a thorough briefing from law enforcement officials.

The incident is likely to spark a renewed debate about security measures at high-profile events and the potential threats facing political leaders. The White House Correspondents' Association has also issued a statement condemning the violence and expressing solidarity with those affected. The annual dinner, a tradition dating back to 1921, has often been a target of criticism, but this incident marks the first time it has been directly impacted by gunfire.

The event's future remains uncertain, as organizers grapple with the implications of this unprecedented security breach. The focus now shifts to ensuring the safety and well-being of all those involved and bringing those responsible to justice. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the ever-present threats to national security and the importance of vigilance in protecting democratic institutions





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Secret Service Security Breach Washington DC Politics US News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House accuses China of industrial-scale theft of AI technologyThe White House on Thursday accused China of stealing US artificial intelligence labs' intellectual property on an industrial scale in a memo that threatens to strain relations ahead of a summit between US and Chinese leaders next month.

Read more »

Trump's planned appearance bringing renewed scrutiny to annual correspondents' dinnerThe seeming incongruity of President Donald Trump's expected attendance at an event that honors the press has brought renewed scrutiny to the annual White...

Read more »

Colbert to Skip White House Correspondents’ Dinner as Trump Plans AttendanceStephen Colbert will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, while former President Trump is set to break with recent tradition and attend, raising concerns about potential clashes with the press. The event is seen as a crucial moment for reaffirming the importance of the First Amendment.

Read more »

‘Sit There!’ The View’s Ana Navarro Demands Trump Be Forced to Sit Through Entire White House Correspondents’ DinnerAna Navarro claimed Donald Trump should be forced to sit through the entirety of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, not say his piece and leave.

Read more »

Trump to Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner, Highlighting Press TensionsPresident Trump will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the first time as president, an event expected to underscore the contentious relationship between his administration and the media. The dinner has sparked debate about the ethics of journalist-source interactions and the importance of a free press.

Read more »

Helena Bonham Carter Exits 'The White Lotus' Season 4, Role Being RecastHelena Bonham Carter has departed from the fourth season of HBO's 'The White Lotus' due to creative differences. Her character, created by Mike White, did not materialize as intended during filming and is being rewritten. The season, set during the Cannes Film Festival in France, will feature a new cast including Vincent Cassel and Steve Coogan.

Read more »