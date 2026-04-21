Shreveport Tragedy: Eight Children Killed in Horrific Louisiana Shooting Spree

A Louisiana man killed eight children and wounded his wife before being fatally shot by police, in a tragedy that has devastated the Shreveport community.

The community of Shreveport , Louisiana , is reeling from a catastrophic act of violence that has left eight children dead and multiple others injured. The perpetrator, 31-year-old Shamar Elkins , unleashed a brutal rampage early Sunday morning that spanned multiple residences, forever altering the lives of his family members and shocking the residents of his neighborhood.

Freddie Montgomery, a neighbor who had seen Elkins sitting on his porch just the day before, described the disbelief felt by the community as law enforcement officers swarmed the area on Sunday morning. The scale of the tragedy is immense, as the loss of these eight young lives represents a significant and painful increase in the total homicides reported in the region this year. Mayor Tom Arceneaux characterized the event as the most devastating incident in the history of the city, noting that the sheer cruelty of the attack has rattled the entire population of approximately 180,000 residents. The timeline of the horrific morning began when police received frantic calls reporting shootings at homes on West 79th Street and Harrison Street. Reports indicate that some of the children desperately attempted to escape the carnage by fleeing out the back doors or climbing onto the roof. According to police, Elkins later carjacked a vehicle while armed with a rifle and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into neighboring Bossier Parish. The confrontation ended at 6:29 a.m. when police officers engaged Elkins, who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter. The victims, ranging from a 3-year-old toddler to a 12-year-old, were identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office as the children and relatives of the suspect, highlighting the deeply personal and devastating nature of the crime. As investigators delve into the motive behind the massacre, family members and acquaintances have pointed toward a convergence of deteriorating mental health and a volatile domestic situation. Elkins, who served as a member of the Louisiana Army National Guard, had recently sought treatment at a local Veterans Affairs hospital for his struggles. His brother-in-law, Troy Brown, revealed that Elkins and his wife, Shaneiqua Pugh, were in the middle of a divorce prompted by allegations of infidelity and were scheduled to appear in court on the day following the shooting. Despite a recent social media post depicting a seemingly happy family gathering during Easter, the reality behind closed doors was one of instability and mounting pressure. Relatives expressed deep regret, noting that they had tried to support him through his emotional turmoil, but ultimately, the situation devolved into a premeditated act of terror that ended in the destruction of his own family





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Shreveport Shamar Elkins Mass Shooting Louisiana Domestic Violence

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